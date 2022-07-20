Senior Database Administrator

Jul 20, 2022

  • Include primary accomplishments, products, and services, who benefit from them and how to design, maintain, secure, and troubleshoot databases and database servers.

QUALIFICATONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Minimum 5 years of database administration experience
  • ICT relevant qualification (NQF Level 7) or equivalent qualification
  • Microsoft Certified IT Professional (MSITP) or Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate
  • (MCSA) in the field of Microsoft SQL Server is required.

o MS SQL 2016 – 2019
o Windows 2016 – 2022

  • ITIL / COBIT Foundation certification
  • PowerShell proficiency
  • Power BI experience
  • Working knowledge of high-availability data solutions (e.g., AlwaysOn) and being able to deploy, maintain, and support them.
  • Working knowledge of disaster recovery processes, recoveries, and restores is required.
  • Experience in selecting the most optimal Microsoft SQL licensing structure.
  • Experience in designing SQL Databases
  • Experience in SQL Migrations
  • Experience in Microsoft programming languages API’s
  • Microsoft Cloud Database Certifications e.g. Microsoft Certified: Azure Database Administrator Associate

POSITION OUTPUTS
Maintenance and Support:

  • Database administration, maintenance, backups, restores, performance tuning, security and troubleshooting are key performance areas.
  • Provide proactive performance monitoring and capacity planning for future database and server growth projections.
  • Perform database installations, configurations, upgrades, and migrations according to SQL best practices.
  • Take part in enterprise projects and perform project management tasks to ensure that all requirements are provided on schedule and in accordance with specifications.
  • Develop and maintain database documentation.

High availability and Disaster Recovery:

  • Develop, maintain, perform, and test database backup and recovery strategies and procedures.
  • Oversee tasks of other DBAs in the team and report on database health daily for the environment.
  • Research, and evaluate new database trends and technologies and provide best practices and recommendations.
  • Work with other teams or third-party service providers on ICT projects.
  • Design and implement databases per business information needs and requirements.
  • Define users and groups and enable data distribution to the right user.

Development / Maintenance

  • Familiarity with programming languages API
  • Working knowledge of understanding of T-SQL & SSIS/ETL.
  • Support both internal and externally developed systems & processes with other IT support teams

Behavioural Competencies

  • Customer Service – Knows the customer’s business and/or seeks information about the real underlying needs of the customer beyond those expressed initially
  • Flexibility – Decides how to do something based on the situation
  • Impact and Influence – Adapts a presentation or discussion to appeal to the interest or level of others
  • Organisational Commitment – Act to support the organisation’s mission and goals
  • Commitment to professional learning – Keeps up to date with international trends that will have an impact on the field of expertise
  • Teamwork – Publicly credits others who have performed well
  • Analytical thinking – Identifies multiple elements of a problem and breaks down each of those elements in detail, showing causal relationships between them
  • Achievement Orientation – Sets and works to meet challenging goals
  • Initiative – Demonstrates the ability to anticipate and proactively manage all the variables involved, to ensure that critical opportunities for the centre are not missed

Working Conditions

  • Will be required to work long hours when necessary.

Desired Skills:

  • COBIT
  • PowerShell
  • Power BI
  • SQL Databases

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

