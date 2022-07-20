Senior Database Administrator – Gauteng Pretoria Region

- Include primary accomplishments, products, and services, who benefit from them and how to design, maintain, secure, and troubleshoot databases and database servers.
QUALIFICATONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Minimum 5 years of database administration experience
- ICT relevant qualification (NQF Level 7) or equivalent qualification
- Microsoft Certified IT Professional (MSITP) or Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate
- (MCSA) in the field of Microsoft SQL Server is required.
o MS SQL 2016 – 2019
o Windows 2016 – 2022
- ITIL / COBIT Foundation certification
- PowerShell proficiency
- Power BI experience
- Working knowledge of high-availability data solutions (e.g., AlwaysOn) and being able to deploy, maintain, and support them.
- Working knowledge of disaster recovery processes, recoveries, and restores is required.
- Experience in selecting the most optimal Microsoft SQL licensing structure.
- Experience in designing SQL Databases
- Experience in SQL Migrations
- Experience in Microsoft programming languages API’s
- Microsoft Cloud Database Certifications e.g. Microsoft Certified: Azure Database Administrator Associate
POSITION OUTPUTS
Maintenance and Support:
- Database administration, maintenance, backups, restores, performance tuning, security and troubleshooting are key performance areas.
- Provide proactive performance monitoring and capacity planning for future database and server growth projections.
- Perform database installations, configurations, upgrades, and migrations according to SQL best practices.
- Take part in enterprise projects and perform project management tasks to ensure that all requirements are provided on schedule and in accordance with specifications.
- Develop and maintain database documentation.
High availability and Disaster Recovery:
- Develop, maintain, perform, and test database backup and recovery strategies and procedures.
- Oversee tasks of other DBAs in the team and report on database health daily for the environment.
- Research, and evaluate new database trends and technologies and provide best practices and recommendations.
- Work with other teams or third-party service providers on ICT projects.
- Design and implement databases per business information needs and requirements.
- Define users and groups and enable data distribution to the right user.
Development / Maintenance
- Familiarity with programming languages API
- Working knowledge of understanding of T-SQL & SSIS/ETL.
- Support both internal and externally developed systems & processes with other IT support teams
Behavioural Competencies
- Customer Service – Knows the customer’s business and/or seeks information about the real underlying needs of the customer beyond those expressed initially
- Flexibility – Decides how to do something based on the situation
- Impact and Influence – Adapts a presentation or discussion to appeal to the interest or level of others
- Organisational Commitment – Act to support the organisation’s mission and goals
- Commitment to professional learning – Keeps up to date with international trends that will have an impact on the field of expertise
- Teamwork – Publicly credits others who have performed well
- Analytical thinking – Identifies multiple elements of a problem and breaks down each of those elements in detail, showing causal relationships between them
- Achievement Orientation – Sets and works to meet challenging goals
- Initiative – Demonstrates the ability to anticipate and proactively manage all the variables involved, to ensure that critical opportunities for the centre are not missed
Working Conditions
- Will be required to work long hours when necessary.
Desired Skills:
- COBIT
- PowerShell
- Power BI
- SQL Databases
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma