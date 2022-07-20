Senior Software Developer (Python) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR coding expertise as a Senior Software Developer with 6+ years’ work experience including strong Python is sought by our client, a Digital Innovation, Development and Execution Partner. Your core role will be to develop, build and operate sophisticated large-scale transactional systems as well as lead and mentor their Dev team. Your tech toolset must also include Django, Django REST, PostgreSQL and Redis. This is a fully Remote role.

DUTIES:

Write software in line with industry standards and design patterns.

Debug software for optimum functioning.

Maintain software and related repositories and databases.

Manage Projects.

Lead & Mentor.

Keep current with the Development environment.

REQUIREMENTS:

6+ Years’ relevant coding experience.

Python.

Django.

Django REST Framework.

PostgreSQL.

Redis.

Exposure to GoLang will be advantageous.

Our tech stack of choice is Python and Django, but we’re open to applicants who have knowledge in other Object-Orientated languages and MVC frameworks.

ATTRIBUTES:

Collaborative.

Problem solver.

Independent thinker.

Organized.

Professional.

Knows how to manage stress when under pressure.

Displays self-awareness and leadership.

COMMENTS:

