Software Developer at Digiterra

Essential skills and experience required:
- Excellent experience of Angular
- Excellent experience in MS SQL, HTML, Javascript
- Must be a full stack developer and understand the concept of software engineering and the ability to develop unit testing of code components or complete applications.
- Excellent knowledge of Microserve architecture
- Excellent experience of the software development cycle, working on a variety of software development projects and programming language knowledge is advantageous.
- Landed a couple of projects into a production environment within a banking industry will be advantageous.
Required technical knowledge:
- BPM code solutions
- Good knowledge of BPM and BAW as a product
- Java coding will be advantageous
- Open Source Technology
- Azure DevOps
3+ years in Software development/ BPM development experience
IT degree in Software engineering, Computer science or equivalent qualification
Please Note:
- Ensure that you meet the minimum requirements as stated above.
- If your application be approved, we will contact you as soon as there is a suitable vacancy at one of our clients.
- Should you be successfull you will join one of our team, on remote working setup and can rely on the team for help and support from Digiterra employees.
- Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks that doesnt mean your application is unsuccessful we will keep in touch throughout the process of your application.
- We would like to take this opportunity and thank you for entrusting us with your confidential credentials and for your interest in Digiterra group!
Desired Skills:
- Full Stack Development
- Unit testing frameworks
- C#
- C#.Net Development
- Code review
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Consulting
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Digiterra is a multinational software and consulting group that provides sustainable resources, process or technology solutions to address a wide range of challenges throughout the business to IT continuum.
Our client in the financial industry based in the Johannesburg North is looking for a Software Developer I/ BPM Developer to join their team.
12 months contract on a hybrid working setup.