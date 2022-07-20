Software Developer at Digiterra

Jul 20, 2022

Essential skills and experience required:

  • Excellent experience of Angular
  • Excellent experience in MS SQL, HTML, Javascript
  • Must be a full stack developer and understand the concept of software engineering and the ability to develop unit testing of code components or complete applications.
  • Excellent knowledge of Microserve architecture
  • Excellent experience of the software development cycle, working on a variety of software development projects and programming language knowledge is advantageous.
  • Landed a couple of projects into a production environment within a banking industry will be advantageous.

Required technical knowledge:

  • BPM code solutions
  • Good knowledge of BPM and BAW as a product
  • Java coding will be advantageous
  • Open Source Technology
  • Azure DevOps

3+ years in Software development/ BPM development experience

IT degree in Software engineering, Computer science or equivalent qualification

Please Note:

  • Ensure that you meet the minimum requirements as stated above.
  • If your application be approved, we will contact you as soon as there is a suitable vacancy at one of our clients.
  • Should you be successfull you will join one of our team, on remote working setup and can rely on the team for help and support from Digiterra employees.
  • Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks that doesnt mean your application is unsuccessful we will keep in touch throughout the process of your application.
  • We would like to take this opportunity and thank you for entrusting us with your confidential credentials and for your interest in Digiterra group!

Desired Skills:

  • Full Stack Development
  • Unit testing frameworks
  • C#
  • C#.Net Development
  • Code review

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Business Consulting
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Digiterra is a multinational software and consulting group that provides sustainable resources, process or technology solutions to address a wide range of challenges throughout the business to IT continuum.

Our client in the financial industry based in the Johannesburg North is looking for a Software Developer I/ BPM Developer to join their team.

12 months contract on a hybrid working setup.

