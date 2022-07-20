Software Developer at Digiterra

Essential skills and experience required:

Excellent experience of Angular

Excellent experience in MS SQL, HTML, Javascript

Must be a full stack developer and understand the concept of software engineering and the ability to develop unit testing of code components or complete applications.

Excellent knowledge of Microserve architecture

Excellent experience of the software development cycle, working on a variety of software development projects and programming language knowledge is advantageous.

Landed a couple of projects into a production environment within a banking industry will be advantageous.

Required technical knowledge:

BPM code solutions

Good knowledge of BPM and BAW as a product

Java coding will be advantageous

Open Source Technology

Azure DevOps

3+ years in Software development/ BPM development experience

IT degree in Software engineering, Computer science or equivalent qualification

Please Note:

Ensure that you meet the minimum requirements as stated above.

If your application be approved, we will contact you as soon as there is a suitable vacancy at one of our clients.

Should you be successfull you will join one of our team, on remote working setup and can rely on the team for help and support from Digiterra employees.

Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks that doesnt mean your application is unsuccessful we will keep in touch throughout the process of your application.

We would like to take this opportunity and thank you for entrusting us with your confidential credentials and for your interest in Digiterra group!

Desired Skills:

Full Stack Development

Unit testing frameworks

C#

C#.Net Development

Code review

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Consulting

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Digiterra is a multinational software and consulting group that provides sustainable resources, process or technology solutions to address a wide range of challenges throughout the business to IT continuum.

Our client in the financial industry based in the Johannesburg North is looking for a Software Developer I/ BPM Developer to join their team.

12 months contract on a hybrid working setup.

