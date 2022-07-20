Systems Integration Specialist

As an Integration Support Engineer, you would be required to work within our team helping to build out, maintain, monitor and troubleshoot our infrastructure. Ideally, you must be equipped and able to work in a complex, dynamic and rapidly expanding environment.

Qualifications

Matric IT-related tertiary qualification

Certified IBM Websphere MQ administrator

Linux or Windows certification

Experience

Min 5 Years working with Linux, Windows and AIX Environments

Min 5 Years working with IBM Websphere Broker and MQ

Min 5 Years working with SQL databases (preferable not essential) Min 5 Years Production and standby support

Min 5 Years Custom scripting

Min 5 Years Installation, configuration, testing and maintaining operating systems, application software and system management tools

Min 5 Years of Incident management

Min 3 YearsDevOps duties Min 3 Years Mentoring

Knowledge and Skills

SQL Databases (MS SQL, MySQL)

SDLC Agile Methodologies(SCRUM, LEAN, Kanban)

System Administration (Microsoft/Linux)

Process engineering

Scripting Production

Infrastructure Support Production

Application Systems Support V

Virtualization LAN and WAN Infrastructure

security (Active Directory, Firewall, File/Folder Permissions, OS user management, Access Control List, TLS certificates) Managing DHCP, DNS, FTP, SFTP, HTTP,& HTTPS

Enterprise Integration Patterns

Desired Skills:

SQL

Mysql

SDLC

LEAN

Kanban

Scrum

Linux

HTTP

Learn more/Apply for this position