Technical Worker. – RAIL – Gauteng Edenvale

- Maintains safe and clean work environment; leading by example; maintaining of all control points, equipment, and resources; maintaining compliance with established policies and procedures.
- Accomplishes production results by executing jobs allocated; follow planning and reporting job progress; maintaining systems, policies, and procedures.
- Maintains work flow by executing steps of the process; observing control points.
- Accomplish production plan by keeping to schedule; accomplishing work results; achieving established priorities; monitoring progress; resolving problems; reporting results of the processing flow to supervisor.
- Maintains quality service by adhering to organization standards.
- Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.
Formal Education/Training
- Possession of a Mechanical or Similar trade certificate
- Experience in a manufacturing environment
Essential work skills
- Good skills working with hands; hand tools and fault finding.
- Good fellow Employee relation skills.
- Maintain the actual to estimated man-hours expended on a work order.
- Background in assembly and or overhaul of components
- Knowledge of OSHE act – desirable
- Strong communication and teamwork skills
- Ability to solve practical problems
Desired Skills:
- RAIL
- ASSEMBLY
- TECHNICAL MAINTENANCE
- MECHANICAL ENGINEERING
- ELECTRICAL EGINEERING
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Mechanical Engineering
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Employer & Job Benefits:
- contract employment