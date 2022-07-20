Technical Worker. – RAIL – Gauteng Edenvale

Jul 20, 2022

  • Maintains safe and clean work environment; leading by example; maintaining of all control points, equipment, and resources; maintaining compliance with established policies and procedures.
  • Accomplishes production results by executing jobs allocated; follow planning and reporting job progress; maintaining systems, policies, and procedures.
  • Maintains work flow by executing steps of the process; observing control points.
  • Accomplish production plan by keeping to schedule; accomplishing work results; achieving established priorities; monitoring progress; resolving problems; reporting results of the processing flow to supervisor.
  • Maintains quality service by adhering to organization standards.
  • Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

Formal Education/Training

  • Possession of a Mechanical or Similar trade certificate
  • Experience in a manufacturing environment

Essential work skills

  • Good skills working with hands; hand tools and fault finding.
  • Good fellow Employee relation skills.
  • Maintain the actual to estimated man-hours expended on a work order.
  • Background in assembly and or overhaul of components
  • Knowledge of OSHE act – desirable
  • Strong communication and teamwork skills
  • Ability to solve practical problems

Desired Skills:

  • RAIL
  • ASSEMBLY
  • TECHNICAL MAINTENANCE
  • MECHANICAL ENGINEERING
  • ELECTRICAL EGINEERING

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Mechanical Engineering
  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • contract employment

Learn more/Apply for this position