Ukraine has the cheapest Internet in the world

Ukraine has the cheapest fixed-line broadband internet globally at $6.40 per month, according to a TradingPlatforms.com data presentation.

Moldova, Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan also offer internet at cheaper prices.

Edith Reads, the TradingPlatforms’s financial analyst, comments: “Ukraine’s mobile and fixed broadband infrastructure is excellent, allowing internet providers to avail large data amounts at a lower average internet cost. This means that Ukrainians can enjoy fast, reliable internet access at a fraction of the cost of their counterparts in other countries. And with more and more people accessing the internet daily, the demand for affordable internet is only likely to increase.”

Eritrea has the most expensive fixed-line broadband internet with $2 666.00 per month. Regarding internet speed, the average monthly charge per Mbps is $1 590.00. This price is seven times more than the second-ranked county, Niger.

TradingPlatfroms’ analysis covers 211 countries whereby internet users in more than 41 percent (87 states) pay an average cost not exceeding $1.00 per Mbps per month. Eighty-one percent of them, or 171 countries, pay an average monthly charge of $1.00 but not exceeding $10.00 per Mbps.

The US is on the lower end of the chart, occupying position 131 in terms of cheapest internet connectivity. Internet subscribers in the US pay an average monthly charge of $60.00 per month. Consequently, the US is at position 26 regarding the monthly average price per Mbps.