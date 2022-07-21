BI Business Analyst – Gauteng

Jul 21, 2022

The Role: We are looking to hire a BI Business Analyst with a minimum 5 years?? for a Role in Cape Town or even remotely.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT Degree/Diploma

Experience Required:

  • 3-year Degree/Diploma in Information Technology or related fields – essential
  • Data analysis experience
  • Experience in working with data visualization tools (Cognos or PowerBI preferred) for Proof of Concepts
  • Proficient in SQL for data analysis – essential
  • Knowledge of Dimensional Modelling/Data Warehousing
  • MS Office
  • Experience in Financial Services or Retail advantageous

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for gathering and documenting the reporting requirements for the respective business areas
  • Investigate data sources and query the data using SQL
  • Document Functional Requirements to the source system
  • Document Source to Target mapping for new solutions
  • Develop conceptual BI solution design
  • Contribute to the logical design of Star Schema
  • Develop functional designs and provide recommendations on presentation of information
  • Train and support users
  • Create test cases and plans
  • Functional testing (ensure that solutions meet the requirements and needs of the business)
  • Manage data test process, including unit, system integration, functional and user acceptance testing
  • Effective internal and external stakeholder relationship management
  • Keep abreast of latest market developments with regards to Data tools and methodologies

Key Competencies:

  • Strong facilitation skills
  • Strong communication skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Ability to collaborate with developers and business users in order to achieve desired results
  • Analytical ability
  • Solution orientated with ability to resolve complex Data challenges
  • Ability to prioritize and manage multiple deliverables
  • Solid planning and organizational skills
  • Data and business literacy

