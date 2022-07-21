BI Business Analyst – Gauteng

The Role: We are looking to hire a BI Business Analyst with a minimum 5 years?? for a Role in Cape Town or even remotely.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Matric
Preferred Qualifications:
- Relevant IT Degree/Diploma
Experience Required:
- 3-year Degree/Diploma in Information Technology or related fields – essential
- Data analysis experience
- Experience in working with data visualization tools (Cognos or PowerBI preferred) for Proof of Concepts
- Proficient in SQL for data analysis – essential
- Knowledge of Dimensional Modelling/Data Warehousing
- MS Office
- Experience in Financial Services or Retail advantageous
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Responsible for gathering and documenting the reporting requirements for the respective business areas
- Investigate data sources and query the data using SQL
- Document Functional Requirements to the source system
- Document Source to Target mapping for new solutions
- Develop conceptual BI solution design
- Contribute to the logical design of Star Schema
- Develop functional designs and provide recommendations on presentation of information
- Train and support users
- Create test cases and plans
- Functional testing (ensure that solutions meet the requirements and needs of the business)
- Manage data test process, including unit, system integration, functional and user acceptance testing
- Effective internal and external stakeholder relationship management
- Keep abreast of latest market developments with regards to Data tools and methodologies
Key Competencies:
- Strong facilitation skills
- Strong communication skills
- Attention to detail
- Ability to collaborate with developers and business users in order to achieve desired results
- Analytical ability
- Solution orientated with ability to resolve complex Data challenges
- Ability to prioritize and manage multiple deliverables
- Solid planning and organizational skills
- Data and business literacy