Full-stack Developer

We’re looking for Full Stack Developers to work on a new project, building a back-office web application to streamline some of the client’s business processes.
12-month contract
Competencies and Experience Required:
- A strong sense of professionalism
- 4-6 + years development experience
- BSc. Computer Science
- Tertiary education in Computer Science or related field
- Strong C# and Typescript skills
- Experience with modern SPA frameworks (We’re using Angular 9) Angular 4-9 will be considered
- Experience with AWS serverless applications
- Experience working on databases (PostgrSQL and/or MongoDB experience advantageous)
- Experience working as part of an agile team
- Experience with the tools and techniques of software development: TDD, CI/CD, version control, code reviews etc.
- Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail
- A solid understanding of OOP and FP principles Outputs
What are the key performance areas and daily responsibilities?
- Apply your experience, critical thinking and problem solving skills to developing a product with maximum value for the business
- Be an active member of a scrum team, mentor junior developers, build good team dynamics and ways of working
- Design, code, test, debug and document your application
- Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to your applications
- Keep abreast of technical and industry developments
- Add your voice to Absa’s community of developers. Help us improve the way we build software.
Don’t be shy, let’s get those applications out. Think about it, it could change your life…
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Angular 9
- TDD
- OOP
- AWS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years