Full-stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We’re looking for Full Stack Developers to work on a new project, building a back-office web application to streamline some of the client’s business processes.

12-month contract

Competencies and Experience Required:

A strong sense of professionalism

4-6 + years development experience

Tertiary education in Computer Science or related field

Strong C# and Typescript skills

Experience with modern SPA frameworks (We’re using Angular 9) Angular 4-9 will be considered

Experience with AWS serverless applications

Experience working on databases (PostgrSQL and/or MongoDB experience advantageous)

Experience working as part of an agile team

Experience with the tools and techniques of software development: TDD, CI/CD, version control, code reviews etc.

Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail

A solid understanding of OOP and FP principles Outputs

What are the key performance areas and daily responsibilities?

Apply your experience, critical thinking and problem solving skills to developing a product with maximum value for the business

Be an active member of a scrum team, mentor junior developers, build good team dynamics and ways of working

Design, code, test, debug and document your application

Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects

Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to your applications

Keep abreast of technical and industry developments

Add your voice to Absa’s community of developers. Help us improve the way we build software.

Don’t be shy, let’s get those applications out. Think about it, it could change your life…

Desired Skills:

C#

Angular 9

TDD

OOP

AWS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

