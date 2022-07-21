IOS Developer – Hybrid – R650 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

A fantastic opportunity for an IOS Developer to join a team of rock solid and dynamic developers creating the next generation of software systems for the groups’ future driving manufacturer is available.

You will be working on exciting projects and your core responsibilities will be to ensure that all processes are investigated/considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements and propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

This is great for strong analytical thinkers, both in the technical and product domain who are looking for a chance to work with the latest innovative techs in a highly skilled team.

Requirements:

Minimum of 5 years working experience in building native iOS applications

Experience with the following is important

Building native iOS applications in Swift that have multiple screens

Handle login and authentication

Integrate with Rest API’s using JSON and other media types (images and video)

Control video playback

Display alerts

Accepts keyboard input and can limit maximum number of characters

Stores/caches large files and can retrieve and delete them when expired

Work on iPhone and iPad

Adjust for portrait and landscape orientation using auto layout

Uses customized UI controls

Interprets pinch & zoom touch inputs

Displays labels, values, and images in multiple languages

Work in an online/offline mode

The candidate should:

Be able to showcase actual apps that the candidate has developed

Have experience using GIT

Build for iPhone and iPad targets

Know how to deploy mobile applications

Be able to reasonably estimate effort and time on given requirements

Be able to write unit tests

Write code that is commented and maintainable (good coding practice)

Reference Number for this position is GZ55405 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn, Midrand and Home office offering a contract rate of between R550 to R650 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

JSON

Rest API

GIT

IOS Applications

Learn more/Apply for this position