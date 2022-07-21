IOS Developer – Hybrid – R650 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A fantastic opportunity for an IOS Developer to join a team of rock solid and dynamic developers creating the next generation of software systems for the groups’ future driving manufacturer is available.
You will be working on exciting projects and your core responsibilities will be to ensure that all processes are investigated/considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements and propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
This is great for strong analytical thinkers, both in the technical and product domain who are looking for a chance to work with the latest innovative techs in a highly skilled team.
Requirements:
- Minimum of 5 years working experience in building native iOS applications
- Experience with the following is important
- Building native iOS applications in Swift that have multiple screens
- Handle login and authentication
- Integrate with Rest API’s using JSON and other media types (images and video)
- Control video playback
- Display alerts
- Accepts keyboard input and can limit maximum number of characters
- Stores/caches large files and can retrieve and delete them when expired
- Work on iPhone and iPad
- Adjust for portrait and landscape orientation using auto layout
- Uses customized UI controls
- Interprets pinch & zoom touch inputs
- Displays labels, values, and images in multiple languages
- Work in an online/offline mode
The candidate should:
- Be able to showcase actual apps that the candidate has developed
- Have experience using GIT
- Build for iPhone and iPad targets
- Know how to deploy mobile applications
- Be able to reasonably estimate effort and time on given requirements
- Be able to write unit tests
- Write code that is commented and maintainable (good coding practice)
Reference Number for this position is GZ55405 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn, Midrand and Home office offering a contract rate of between R550 to R650 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.
Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
