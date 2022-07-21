IT Security Specialist

Risk Officer (Operations – Information Security and Data)

Reporting into: Risk Manager

Role Purpose: The purpose of the role is to safeguard the organization by identifying, monitoring and offering risk mitigating options to the achievement of company’s business objectives.

Qualifications and Knowledge:

Preferred: Degree in Information Security, Computer Studies, Data Management, Risk Management, or Internal Audit

Advantageous: Certification in Information Security

Minimum Experience

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Information Security, Risk Management, Systems Audit.

General understanding of IT Security Standards

Advantageous: ISO 3100 and COBIT

Outputs

Risk Management for Current Businesses:

Overseeing and in some areas, driving the implementation of appropriate risk control actions

Monitoring, evaluating, and challenging the organization’s success in managing information, cyber and data risks

Assist in identifying major information security and data management risks affecting the operational functions within the company

Administration of the process of identifying and assessing the information security, cyber security and data management risks

Monitor internal controls to ensure their adequacy and effectiveness and assist in the identification of appropriate enhancements to address identified weaknesses

Conduct research when required on specific topics as required

Compile and submit all scheduled and ad hoc risk management reports timeously and accurately

Provide input to the development and updating of risk management policies and procedures for the organisation to ensure areas of responsibility are adequately addressed

Assist in the maintenance of a culture within the company that emphasises and demonstrates the importance of effective Risk Management to all staff

Assist in the training of employees on the risk management framework

Conduct risk assessments of the operational processes and practices on an ongoing basis

Provide input for the annual risk management plan and execute in accordance with plan

Stay abreast of requirements related to information security, cyber and data risk management standards and best practice

Risk Management for New Business/Service:

Provide risk support to project team regarding information security, cyber security, data management; assessment/assistance of/on their process, procedures and in identifying risk and controls associated.

Assess adequacy of risk control frameworks for data and information security aspects of new services

Assess the changes to the organization’s risk profile because of new services

Emerging Technologies:

Conduct research on emerging technologies to provide risk management support to the business

Identify training opportunities to enhance knowledge of new technologies

Provide training and guidance to the risk management team on areas of focus to share knowledge and assist with cross-skilling

Provide guidance to teams in identification, planning and execution of assurance activities relating to new technologies

Business Continuity Management:

Initiate and collate divisional Business Impact Assessments annually.

Work with the company DR (Disaster Recovery) resources to ensure all issues from the market DR tests are addressed.

Ensure that responsible staff members update DR plans for core applications on an annual basis.

Provide input to the company business continuity plan.

Support divisions in their business continuity planning

Data and Information Security:

Actively participate in the Information Security Board through highlighting risk considerations for operational events, current processes, or new products/services under consideration.

Track and follow-up on issues raised in areas of focus to support timely resolution

Provide guidance to the business on emerging data and information security risks

Perform independent assessments of adherence to data and information security assessments against adopted standards.

Drive the awareness and appreciation for data integrity, confidentiality, and availability principles within the organisation.

Internal Audit:

Responsible for facilitation of assigned internal audit function reviews

Coordination of management responses across the organisation for assigned reviews

Validate adequacy of management’s proposed remedial actions for gaps identified

Coordinating of organisation tracking and resolution status of previous findings

Combined Assurance Forum:

Assist in the preparation of reports and annual assurance plans

Identify assurance gaps in proposed plans on a regular basis

Coordinate assurance reviews related to areas of responsibility

Assist in reporting of various assurance activities across the organisation

Desired Skills:

Information Security

Risk Management

Systems Audit

About The Employer:

Financial Services

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Medical Aid

