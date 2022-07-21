Junior Manual Tester at Reverside

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Testing, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base. We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 1 – 2 years solid software testing experience and has a solid knowledge base of the STLC.
Manual Tester
Responsibilities:
· Testing of software Applications Developing test cases and creating test scripts required for successful software.
· Recording results in test documentation.
· Identifying and logging test failures and identifying with the software development team.
· Working closely with the developers to have better understanding of the application.
· Creating and executing test plans for software development.
· Developing test cases and creates test scripts required for successful software.
· Executing test cases.
· Creating dummy data for testing and test new and existing applications.
· Performing different kind of software manual testing.
· Verifying SQL query and stored procedure.
· Testing developed software against specified requirements.
· Ensuring the resolved defects/failures is re-tested.
· Performing regression testing whenever there are changes made to the code defects.
· Designing testing scenarios for usability testing.
Requirements:
· Relevant Qualification in Software Development or similar is essential
· 1 to 2 years experience working as a Software Tester in Manual & Functional Testing
· ISTQB certification is a plus
Other Skills:
· Agile Methodology
· Good professional communication skills
· Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
· Committed and dedicated to achieving results
· Innovative and adhere to best coding practices
Automation Knowledge is advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Testing
- SQL
- Junior Manual Tester
- Sales
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
