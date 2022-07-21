Junior Manual Tester at Reverside – Gauteng

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Testing, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base. We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 1 – 2 years solid software testing experience and has a solid knowledge base of the STLC.

Manual Tester

Responsibilities:

· Testing of software Applications Developing test cases and creating test scripts required for successful software.

· Recording results in test documentation.

· Identifying and logging test failures and identifying with the software development team.

· Working closely with the developers to have better understanding of the application.

· Creating and executing test plans for software development.

· Developing test cases and creates test scripts required for successful software.

· Executing test cases.

· Creating dummy data for testing and test new and existing applications.

· Performing different kind of software manual testing.

· Verifying SQL query and stored procedure.

· Testing developed software against specified requirements.

· Ensuring the resolved defects/failures is re-tested.

· Performing regression testing whenever there are changes made to the code defects.

· Designing testing scenarios for usability testing.

Requirements:

· Relevant Qualification in Software Development or similar is essential

· 1 to 2 years experience working as a Software Tester in Manual & Functional Testing

· ISTQB certification is a plus

Other Skills:

· Agile Methodology

· Good professional communication skills

· Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

· Committed and dedicated to achieving results

· Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Automation Knowledge is advantageous

Desired Skills:

Testing

SQL

Junior Manual Tester

Sales

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

