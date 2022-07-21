KFC opens high-tech, high-touch restaurant in Pinelands

KFC South Africa has launched a new restaurant that not only ensures a better customer experience, but is also ultra-modern and features some of the latest restaurant technology.

“There is no doubt that the restaurant business as we know it has changed and as we move into a new era of customer experience, the approach to new restaurants needs to shift too – driven by a shift in preferences and expectations of what brands should be delivering today be it in food, design or experience,” says Thuthuka Nxumalo, chief operations officer at KFC Africa.

The new KFC Pinelands store is designed in such a way that customer service is quicker, easier and seamless. In fact, in a first for KFC in Africa, this store features digital menu boards in each of the dual lane drive-thru. It also boasts dedicated self-service kiosks for walk in customers, a dedicated window for delivery drivers, digital menu boards and the latest in connect kitchen technology which ensures the correct amount of stock at all times as well as better quality management – giving the consumer a guarantee of a great end product.

“The sum of this design puts the power of ordering and food fulfilment in the hands of the customer as well as gives employees an opportunity to focus on the back of house and getting food out quicker – this culminates in a superior customer experience,” says Nxumalo.