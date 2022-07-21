Lotus Notes Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Support & Maintenance and Developing.
Unit testing and Deployments.
Full accountability of deliverables end-to-end – managing all stakeholders and impacts.
Align to coding and design standards.
Submit code for Code Quality reviews.
Quality Assurance support.
Feedback on progress to Scrum Master / project manager.
Self-management of capacity and deliverables in alignment with Sprint planning / chosen methodology.
Exposure to agile delivery Scrum, Kanban and or SAFe.
Desired Skills:
- Lotus Notes
- Javascript
- Oracle10g
- DB2
- HTML
- CSS
- XML
- ANGULAR
- SOAP UI
- JWT
- SSL
- Swagger
- Java
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A financial services provider that is most admired in Africa by our staff, clients, shareholders, regulators and society. They provide retail and asset management loans.