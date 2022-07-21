Lotus Notes Developer

Support & Maintenance and Developing.

Unit testing and Deployments.

Full accountability of deliverables end-to-end – managing all stakeholders and impacts.

Align to coding and design standards.

Submit code for Code Quality reviews.

Quality Assurance support.

Feedback on progress to Scrum Master / project manager.

Self-management of capacity and deliverables in alignment with Sprint planning / chosen methodology.

Exposure to agile delivery Scrum, Kanban and or SAFe.

Desired Skills:

Lotus Notes

Javascript

Oracle10g

DB2

HTML

CSS

XML

ANGULAR

SOAP UI

JWT

SSL

Swagger

Java

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A financial services provider that is most admired in Africa by our staff, clients, shareholders, regulators and society. They provide retail and asset management loans.

