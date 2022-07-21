Lotus Notes Developer

Jul 21, 2022

Support & Maintenance and Developing.
Unit testing and Deployments.
Full accountability of deliverables end-to-end – managing all stakeholders and impacts.
Align to coding and design standards.
Submit code for Code Quality reviews.
Quality Assurance support.
Feedback on progress to Scrum Master / project manager.
Self-management of capacity and deliverables in alignment with Sprint planning / chosen methodology.
Exposure to agile delivery Scrum, Kanban and or SAFe.

Desired Skills:

  • Lotus Notes
  • Javascript
  • Oracle10g
  • DB2
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • XML
  • ANGULAR
  • SOAP UI
  • JWT
  • SSL
  • Swagger
  • Java

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A financial services provider that is most admired in Africa by our staff, clients, shareholders, regulators and society. They provide retail and asset management loans.

