Project Manager (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

This is a remote position.

Client Details:

A highly successful international listed company who offers remote and international opportunities. This client looks for high achievers who wish to work with the best on a global playing field.

Role Responsibilities:

Managing project implementation time frames and project plans.

Project manage solutions for clients taking full delivery ownership.

Providing overall leadership to the entire project team.

Creating / managing the estimates, project plan, project schedule, resource allocation, etc.

Ensuring that customer deadlines are met within project budgets.

Planning / integrating the work of multiple teams on a project.

Identifying issues / risks in a timely manner and developing / implementing appropriate mitigation and contingency plans.

Reporting project status in a timely and accurate manner.

Communicating with internal / external clients to determine specific requirements and expectations.

Working with the relevant managers for project staffing and resource releases.

Following the project life cycle methodology defined under the process framework.

Ensuring compliance to principles of quality assurance and document management.

Providing line management function and providing input on the teams performance.

Responsible for maintaining positive and ongoing relationships with clients.

Taking on project supervisory responsibility and providing mentorship and coaching.

Maintaining the customer relationship as the first point of contact.

Interfacing with internal staff, external clients and vendors.

Managing client relationships.

Managing projects using standardised project management methodology and procedures.

Providing weekly updates on project health, progress and potential risks.

Driving projects that are not fully defined.

Executing project plans and implementation of plans simultaneously.

Managing multiple large projects simultaneously.

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree

Relevant Skill / Experience:

5+ years of project management experience.

Experience in managing large implementation / software development projects.

Experience working with the Telecommunication environment.

Excellent organisational and project management skills.

Ability to build close rapport and demonstrate strong interpersonal skills.

Knowledge of applicable software tools and processes.

Ability to work under pressure and meet strict deadlines and handle multiple projects simultaneously, proven organisational and negotiation skills.

Knowledge and experience in Agile methodology would be an added advantage.

An ability to understand and anticipate the client’s needs and provide consultancy as required.

Specialised project management skills to plan, monitor and track projects to meet the target KPIs.

Highly developed analytical and problem-solving skills to identify and diagnose complex problems.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

SDLC

Telecommunications

Learn more/Apply for this position