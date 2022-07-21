Python Developer CI/CD – Hybrid – R640 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

Are you a profound, energetic with expert level CI/CD experience. A leading German manufacturing environment based in Midrand require a Python Developer with CI/CD experience to join an existing team of energetic developers working on new Energy Services for the businesses future.

You will be responsible for managing projects / processes and should have the ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language.

Join a leading business that offers cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes by SENDING YOUR CV!!!

Requirements:

They are especially looking for someone to lead their team to excellence in their Python codebase. So, if you are a visionary Python ninja, and you are experienced and excited by the following please apply:

Great code organisation and quality

Commitment to infrastructure as code

Automation

TDD (Test-Driven Development)

BDD (Behaviour-Driven Development)

Key Skills (or equivalent):

Building CLI Tools

Building Python Libraries

Python Unit Testing

Using Public Cloud Services

Java Exposure

Restful services

CI/CD

Understanding of Agile ways of working

Strong Debugging skills

Reference Number for this position is GZ55407 which is a contract position based in Midrand – JHB offering a cost to company salary of R530 to R640 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

