Senior Database Administrator

Purpose:
To design, maintain, secure, and troubleshoot databases and database servers and to lead and advise colleagues on technical matters.
Minimum Requirements:
- Degree in Information Technology
- Microsoft Certified IT Professional (MSITP) or Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA) in the field of Microsoft SQL Server is required (i.e.MS SQL 2016 – 2019 and/or Windows 2016 – 2022)
- Minimum 5 years of database administration experience
It will be an added advantage to have the following certificates and/or exposure:
- ITIL / COBIT Foundation certification
- PowerShell proficiency
- Power BI experience
- Working knowledge of high-availability data solutions (e.g., AlwaysOn) and being able to deploy, maintain and support them
- Working knowledge of disaster recovery processes, recoveries, and restores is required
- Experience in selecting the most optimal Microsoft SQL licensing structure
- Experience in designing SQL Databases
- Experience in SQL Migrations
- Experience in Microsoft programming languages API’s
- Microsoft Cloud Database Certifications e.g. Microsoft Certified: Azure Database Administrator Associate
Key Performance Areas:
- Database administration Maintenance and Support
- High availability and Disaster Recovery
- Development – Support both internal and externally developed systems & processes
N.B: By responding to this advert, you consent to Heitha Staffing Group processing your personal information for recruitment purposes and confirm that any personal information has been submitted voluntarily.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. If you have not heard from us in 4 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
