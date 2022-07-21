Senior Database Administrator

Purpose:

To design, maintain, secure, and troubleshoot databases and database servers and to lead and advise colleagues on technical matters.

Minimum Requirements:

Degree in Information Technology

Microsoft Certified IT Professional (MSITP) or Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA) in the field of Microsoft SQL Server is required (i.e.MS SQL 2016 – 2019 and/or Windows 2016 – 2022)

Minimum 5 years of database administration experience

It will be an added advantage to have the following certificates and/or exposure:

ITIL / COBIT Foundation certification

PowerShell proficiency

Power BI experience

Working knowledge of high-availability data solutions (e.g., AlwaysOn) and being able to deploy, maintain and support them

Working knowledge of disaster recovery processes, recoveries, and restores is required

Experience in selecting the most optimal Microsoft SQL licensing structure

Experience in designing SQL Databases

Experience in SQL Migrations

Experience in Microsoft programming languages API’s

Microsoft Cloud Database Certifications e.g. Microsoft Certified: Azure Database Administrator Associate

Key Performance Areas:

Database administration Maintenance and Support

High availability and Disaster Recovery

Development – Support both internal and externally developed systems & processes

N.B: By responding to this advert, you consent to Heitha Staffing Group processing your personal information for recruitment purposes and confirm that any personal information has been submitted voluntarily.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. If you have not heard from us in 4 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Database Administration

SQL

SQL Server Database Administration

SQL Server Integration Services

Project

API

T-SQL

SSIS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

