Software Developer

Design and prototype applications based on business requirements.

Develop, test, debug and maintain application code.

Create unit tests for all developed components.

Develop and maintain technical documentation.

Translate technical and design requirements, taking account of the target environment, performance requirements and existing systems with the goal of minimizing complexity.

Actively contributes to the implementation of improvement initiatives, helping to drive a Quality and a DevOps Culture.

Ensure an understanding and implementation of, best practices such as continuous integration, test-driven development, and continuous deployment.

Provide a solid understanding of web-based and mobile technologies in high scale environments.

Good understanding of TOGAF, COBIT, ITIL, UML.

Desired Skills:

C#

Asp.Net

WPF

HTML

Javascript

Team Foundation Server

git

Docker

REST

SOAP

ADFS

JSON

Android

Java

iOS

Windows

AWS

Azure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A broad based multinational Media and entertainment, the culture is savy,hi tech, fast passed, quick turn around, aim to bring the best story telling to millions of viewers.

