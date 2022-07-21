Software Developer

Design and prototype applications based on business requirements.
Develop, test, debug and maintain application code.
Create unit tests for all developed components.
Develop and maintain technical documentation.
Translate technical and design requirements, taking account of the target environment, performance requirements and existing systems with the goal of minimizing complexity.
Actively contributes to the implementation of improvement initiatives, helping to drive a Quality and a DevOps Culture.
Ensure an understanding and implementation of, best practices such as continuous integration, test-driven development, and continuous deployment.
Provide a solid understanding of web-based and mobile technologies in high scale environments.
Good understanding of TOGAF, COBIT, ITIL, UML.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Asp.Net
- WPF
- HTML
- Javascript
- Team Foundation Server
- git
- Docker
- REST
- SOAP
- ADFS
- JSON
- Android
- Java
- iOS
- Windows
- AWS
- Azure
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A broad based multinational Media and entertainment, the culture is savy,hi tech, fast passed, quick turn around, aim to bring the best story telling to millions of viewers.