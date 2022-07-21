Strategix partners with Assured Data Protection

Strategix Technology Solutions (STS), a member of Strategix Group, has signed a strategic partnership with Assured Data Protection to bring data backup, replication and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) to the local African market, architected on a Rubrik platform as a service model.

Assured is the largest Rubrik MSP and the first MSP to receive official Rubrik Authorised Support Partner (RASP) accreditation. It is an established MSP of data management, backup, disaster recovery, and business continuity solutions. The company works directly with customers, MSPs and the reseller community to ensure that businesses can protect and recover their critical data and operations in the event of outages, natural MD Director of STS, says: “Businesses today are faced with the growing demand of spending valuable resources to keep up with myriad compliance regulations for monitoring, managing, and safeguarding their critical information. No matter how you slice it, businesses have to account for compliance, reduce their risk exposure and as such, are increasingly looking for a choice of Service to ensure they are compliant, especially when it comes to the protection of data.

“Rubrik is an appealing product and one that complements our portfolio seamlessly, and by partnering with Assured, we’re able to provide integrated backup, business continuity, Disaster Recovery and threat detection without any additional capex.”

Adam Hurst, global vice-president: product at Assured Data Protection, adds: “We are delighted to partner with Strategix and extend our reach in EMEA. As a result of this partnership, Assured will invest in localising a Rubrik architecture in the STS data centre, this partnership allows us to be able to provide Rubrik as a service, with local support, extending the access to Rubrik’s platform throughout Africa.

“We have considered local pricing structures with our joint investment in South Africa and we will provide a platinum service to customers looking for flexibility across hybrid, on-premises and cloud environments, powered by Rubrik.”

Werner Vorster, Rubrik country manager, comments: “New African customers wanting a premium Rubrik managed service will now have the opportunity to leverage in-country skills with a blended assurance model from STS and Assured, powered by their best-in-class ProtectView management and reporting platform. For existing Rubrik customers that want to augment their investment with operational management capabilities, and with the flexibility to leverage other use-cases across the platform, this gives them that choice.”