Supply Chain System Analyst at Taylored Appointments

Job Purpose:

To assist the Project and Support manager to manage the Supply Chain activities in South Africa with regards to

operational implementation, cost, and procedural control together and to give support in the development of tariffs and

Supply Chain strategies. To support national teams in new business development and improvement projects.

Job Function:

Analysis and reporting

• Extract and draft summary reports for national management to have a snap-shot of the county especially on: the supply chain design, business plan simulations, financial simulations, operations process design, and simulation

• Analyse and monitor warehousing KPIs and reporting and put action plans together every month for all sites

• Harmonise methods used in the country

• ABC analysis for new and existing clients

• Productivity reports

IS

• Working closely with the IS department to ensure the correct solution is provided

• Level 1 support

Commercial

• Support local teams in completing the business plan template

• Ensure warehouse RFQ/Ps in line with best practices

• Support local teams in responding to RFQ/Ps and providing an optimum solution to the client

Compliance

• Align practical SOP with documentation and actual activity in the warehouse

• Ensure IT infrastructure and the WMS implemented for warehousing operations are compliant with IT Department best practices

Participate in the conception of the projects

• Design technical solutions for the logistic projects

• Define, and validate the solutions (operational, design of the WMS) and the procedures « profession » to be implemented in order to respond to customer expectations, agreed with his hierarchy, IT department, and support functions of the company

• Define the stakes and conditions to implement the roll-out of the solution

Participate in the implementation of the projects

• Part of the project team

• Produce all documentation necessary (Training guides…)

• Perform all WMS solution tests

• Train end users

• Support for go-live

Monitor day-to-day operations

• Troubleshoot production issues

• Root cause analysis

• Liaise with vendor and/or regional IT to close issues

• Develop support documentation

• Liaise with operations and/or customers

• Liaise with regional team and/or vendor / Operations

• Participate in operations

• Analyse respect for processes and WMS use

• Control integrity of WMS data

• Operations:

• Monitor and reconcile cycle counts

• Monitor and reconcile yearly physical inventory

• Assist with inventory discrepancies where required

• Monitor, analyze and build Key performance indicators

• Other duties and/or responsibilities as assigned

Continuous improvement of operations

• Provide advice and technical assistance to customers, operations, and sales.

• Communicate with the network Supply Chain information about all possibilities

• Liaise with operations / client / regional team

• Propose solutions for improvement and reorganization

• Follow-up and report regularly on the continuous improvement projects

Minimum Education and Experience Requirements:

• Tertiary education in either logistics or supply chain management

• Training in MSOffice suite and other industry-related courses will be an advantage

• 2-3 years experience in supply chain or a related field

Learn more/Apply for this position