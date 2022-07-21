Systems Administrator – Gauteng Centurion

Purpose:

To support and maintain new and existing server infrastructure and software services.

Minimum Requirements:

ICT relevant qualification (NQF Level 5_ or equivalent qualification

Minimum 3 years’ experience in IT systems and/or infrastructure, supporting enterprise scale security solutions.

Minimum 2 years’ experience in supporting Microsoft 365 and related services.

Any two of the following Microsoft Certified Certifications or related certifications (Microsoft Associate Level) are required:

Microsoft 365 Certified: Security Administrator.

Microsoft Certified: Identity and Access Administrator.

Microsoft Certified: Enterprise Administrator.

Microsoft Certified: Security, Compliance, and Identity Fundamentals.

Microsoft Certified: Windows Server Hybrid Administrator Associate.

ITIL Foundation.

Excellent understanding of Intune and all security blades, including Defender, Threat Protection, and latest Microsoft E5 Security Product set.

Responsibilities:

Support all server infrastructure and applications for the different server environments.

Support cloud platforms including but not limited to Office 365, Microsoft mobility and security stack, and Microsoft hosted infrastructure and application platforms.

Assist in the design, build and deployment of Microsoft cloud security solutions.

Research and recommend, enhancements to the security posture of the operational environment, based on leading industry practices.

Implement security controls and threat protection, manage identity and access, and protect data, applications, and networks using Microsoft Cloud Security tools.

Provide second- and third-line technical support to IT staff and service desk.

Perform application deployment, service upgrades and patch management for all environments.

Monitor service availability and troubleshoot system issues to support the ICT hosting environment and general operations within the company.

Support and maintain the Business continuity and recovery environments.

Create clear and concise documentation to formalise work stream processes.

Comply with all relevant policies, procedures, standards, and guidelines

Contribute and complete IT Operational projects as needed

Document issues & track progress in ticketing system

Maintain system performance by performing system monitoring and analysis, and performance tuning

Daily service availability monitoring for availability and performance monitoring.

N.B: By responding to this advert, you consent to Heitha Staffing Group processing your personal information for recruitment purposes and confirm that any personal information has been submitted voluntarily.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. If you have not heard from us in 4 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Certified

ITIL

Security Administrator

SUSE

NFS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

