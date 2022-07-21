Tactical Project Manager

The Role: We are hiring a Project manager with a minimum 5 years?? for a permanent role.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Matric

Preferred Qualification:

Relevant IT Degree/Diploma

Project Management Certificate

Experience Required:

Minimum 5 years??

Relevant and applicable Bachelors?? Degree or higher with a Project Management Certification

Financial Services and/or Retail experience

Broad knowledge of business and financial products

Knowledge and thorough understanding of best practice Project Management methodologies

A practical understanding of the system development lifecycle and product life cycle, database and system design

Understanding of ICT functional areas such as development, infrastructure and service management

Business Analysis Diploma or exposure ?? advantageous

Experience within an Agile environment ?? advantageous

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Coordinating Project to accomplish the Project objectives by ensuring delivery is on time, within budget, as per requirements and the Project Sponsor??s and Business Owner??s expectations

Facilitating the delivery of the Project by following the Project Office methodology through the following phases:

Preliminary ?? support Sponsor and Business Owner in the validation of the Business Case and key success criteria

Preparation ?? define the Project and complete the Project Definition Document, complete necessary governance, Stakeholder Analysis and Risk Assessment and prepare for Project Kick off.

Elaboration – Project Kick-off, facilitate Solution Design and validation, construct detailed Project Plan, Resource Plan, Budget (as well as financial validation) and set up project structure

Construction ?? co-ordinate both business and technical work-streams towards delivering Project requirements to scope, time, cost and quality objectives.

Transition ?? execute detailed Transition and Implementation Plan including Post Implementation Testing and validation.

Supporting Business Transition Management by ensuring that business change as a result of the relevant Project(s) is managed in such a way that the disruption to the business is kept to a minimum.

Key Competencies:

Business acumen and commercial awareness

Ability to work across multiple complex work streams simultaneously and deliver under pressure

Excellent presentation and facilitation skills with the ability to drive decision making

? Strong stakeholder management skills with the ability to manage expectations, risks and issues in a pro-active manner

Sound stakeholder and vendor management skills

Disciplined prioritization with excellent planning and organizational skills

Analytical, conceptual and creative problem-solving skills

Excellent communication and negotiation skills

Ability to adapt easily to changing circumstances and priorities

Ability to assimilate new information (both technical and process) to understand the requirement

Sound organizational skills with strong documentation and reporting abilities

Ability to consider the bigger picture and get involved in the technical detail where required

Strong leader and team player

Systematic and integrated thinking

Sound judgement and decision making

