Tactical Project Manager

Jul 21, 2022

The Role: We are hiring a Project manager with a minimum 5 years?? for a permanent role.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualification:

  • Relevant IT Degree/Diploma
  • Project Management Certificate

Experience Required:

  • Minimum 5 years??
  • Relevant and applicable Bachelors?? Degree or higher with a Project Management Certification
  • Financial Services and/or Retail experience
  • Broad knowledge of business and financial products
  • Knowledge and thorough understanding of best practice Project Management methodologies
  • A practical understanding of the system development lifecycle and product life cycle, database and system design
  • Understanding of ICT functional areas such as development, infrastructure and service management
  • Business Analysis Diploma or exposure ?? advantageous
  • Experience within an Agile environment ?? advantageous

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Coordinating Project to accomplish the Project objectives by ensuring delivery is on time, within budget, as per requirements and the Project Sponsor??s and Business Owner??s expectations
  • Facilitating the delivery of the Project by following the Project Office methodology through the following phases:
  • Preliminary ?? support Sponsor and Business Owner in the validation of the Business Case and key success criteria
  • Preparation ?? define the Project and complete the Project Definition Document, complete necessary governance, Stakeholder Analysis and Risk Assessment and prepare for Project Kick off.
  • Elaboration – Project Kick-off, facilitate Solution Design and validation, construct detailed Project Plan, Resource Plan, Budget (as well as financial validation) and set up project structure
  • Construction ?? co-ordinate both business and technical work-streams towards delivering Project requirements to scope, time, cost and quality objectives.
  • Transition ?? execute detailed Transition and Implementation Plan including Post Implementation Testing and validation.
  • Supporting Business Transition Management by ensuring that business change as a result of the relevant Project(s) is managed in such a way that the disruption to the business is kept to a minimum.

Key Competencies:

  • Business acumen and commercial awareness
  • Ability to work across multiple complex work streams simultaneously and deliver under pressure
  • Excellent presentation and facilitation skills with the ability to drive decision making
    ? Strong stakeholder management skills with the ability to manage expectations, risks and issues in a pro-active manner
  • Sound stakeholder and vendor management skills
  • Disciplined prioritization with excellent planning and organizational skills
  • Analytical, conceptual and creative problem-solving skills
  • Excellent communication and negotiation skills
  • Ability to adapt easily to changing circumstances and priorities
  • Ability to assimilate new information (both technical and process) to understand the requirement
  • Sound organizational skills with strong documentation and reporting abilities
  • Ability to consider the bigger picture and get involved in the technical detail where required
  • Strong leader and team player
  • Systematic and integrated thinking
  • Sound judgement and decision making

