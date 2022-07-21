Tactical Project Manager

The Role: We are hiring a Project manager with a minimum 5 years?? for a permanent role.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Matric
Preferred Qualification:
- Relevant IT Degree/Diploma
- Project Management Certificate
Experience Required:
- Minimum 5 years??
- Relevant and applicable Bachelors?? Degree or higher with a Project Management Certification
- Financial Services and/or Retail experience
- Broad knowledge of business and financial products
- Knowledge and thorough understanding of best practice Project Management methodologies
- A practical understanding of the system development lifecycle and product life cycle, database and system design
- Understanding of ICT functional areas such as development, infrastructure and service management
- Business Analysis Diploma or exposure ?? advantageous
- Experience within an Agile environment ?? advantageous
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Coordinating Project to accomplish the Project objectives by ensuring delivery is on time, within budget, as per requirements and the Project Sponsor??s and Business Owner??s expectations
- Facilitating the delivery of the Project by following the Project Office methodology through the following phases:
- Preliminary ?? support Sponsor and Business Owner in the validation of the Business Case and key success criteria
- Preparation ?? define the Project and complete the Project Definition Document, complete necessary governance, Stakeholder Analysis and Risk Assessment and prepare for Project Kick off.
- Elaboration – Project Kick-off, facilitate Solution Design and validation, construct detailed Project Plan, Resource Plan, Budget (as well as financial validation) and set up project structure
- Construction ?? co-ordinate both business and technical work-streams towards delivering Project requirements to scope, time, cost and quality objectives.
- Transition ?? execute detailed Transition and Implementation Plan including Post Implementation Testing and validation.
- Supporting Business Transition Management by ensuring that business change as a result of the relevant Project(s) is managed in such a way that the disruption to the business is kept to a minimum.
Key Competencies:
- Business acumen and commercial awareness
- Ability to work across multiple complex work streams simultaneously and deliver under pressure
- Excellent presentation and facilitation skills with the ability to drive decision making
? Strong stakeholder management skills with the ability to manage expectations, risks and issues in a pro-active manner
- Sound stakeholder and vendor management skills
- Disciplined prioritization with excellent planning and organizational skills
- Analytical, conceptual and creative problem-solving skills
- Excellent communication and negotiation skills
- Ability to adapt easily to changing circumstances and priorities
- Ability to assimilate new information (both technical and process) to understand the requirement
- Sound organizational skills with strong documentation and reporting abilities
- Ability to consider the bigger picture and get involved in the technical detail where required
- Strong leader and team player
- Systematic and integrated thinking
- Sound judgement and decision making