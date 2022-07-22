Agile Project Manager/Scrum Master

Role Purpose:

As an Agile Project Manager/Scrum Master, you will be responsible for managing and leading the daily activities of your project.

You will use a proven methodology to ensure that the project is on track with its goals and objectives. You will work alongside stakeholders to create value for the business by ensuring all requirements are met in a timely manner.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Business, or a related field required

7+ years of experience in Agile software development and/or project management preferred.

Experience in implementing agile development processes within large software projects preferred.

Project Management experience

Scrum Master Certification and Practical Scrum Master Experience required

SAFe certification and experience preferred

Requirements

Plans and manages project work with one or more agile methods

Ensures that the resources needed to accomplish tasks in the project are available at each point in time.

Coordinates the activities of project team members and assigns tasks and milestones to individual team members.

To facilitate projects to the successful implementation of Agile as defined by the client Agile Centre of Excellence. Focus on continuous improvement by providing support and partnering with Agile Transformational Teams. Support and Partner with Agile Transformational teams within the client group technology structure.

Application Development and Maintenance, Project Management, Agile Co, HR etc.) to promote collaboration and ensure consistent application of Lean and Agile best practices.

Monitors, reviews, and adjusts the plans, requirements, schedules, and quality level of the project.

Desired Skills:

Agile software development

project management

Scrum Master

