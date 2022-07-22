Application Architect (Full Stack) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

DRIVE the architecture, design, development & maintenance of cloud-based solutions of a global Software Tech company seeking your technical expertise to be its next Application Architect (Full Stack). You will also be expected to carry out design and source code revies, work on incubating new products while accelerating development efforts across the product line. You must have a 3-year IT Degree/Diploma, have 7+ years’ solid industry experience designing and building software applications using C#.Net and .Net Core, proficiency with Entity Framework Core, ASP.Net Core, Git, Azure, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Angular, Vue/React, SOAP, REST. All applicants must be a SA citizen or hold a valid work permit.

DUTIES:

Work within a team, following Agile and Lean development methodologies.

Work alongside like-minded people, with a wealth of knowledge at all levels.

Work on incubating new products, drive researching innovative technologies, and accelerate development efforts across the product line.

Drive the architecture, design, development, and maintenance of cloud-based solutions – back end, front end (web/mobile), and cloud infrastructure.

Develop software solutions and strategies to meet the architectural goals, as well as to monitor and manage solutions.

Carry out design and source code reviews.

Ensure that proper documentation of software design and development processes is in place.

Follow best software engineering practices.

Mentor and develop technical talent’s skillset.

Apply your mind to be creative and innovative.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Minimum 3-year Computer Programming related IT Degree or Diploma.

Experience/Skills –

7+ years of solid industry experience in designing and building software applications using C#, .Net, and .Net Core.

Experience in .NET, Entity Framework Core, ASP. Net Core.

Designing, building, deploying, hosting, and troubleshooting web solutions.

Experience with designing and implementing secure database systems.

Exposure to containerization technologies.

Exposure to being part of an Agile Development team is required.

Strong practical experience in developing web applications, servers, and cloud-based technologies.

Must have proven experience in web development (HTML, CSS, JavaScript).

Typescript with JavaScript frameworks like Angular, Vue or React.

Web back-end technologies (e.g., SOAP, REST) experience.

Must have experience in Microsoft Azure.

Git.

Must be a South African citizen or hold valid work permit.

Advantageous –

Exposure to OAuth.

Exposure to Micro Service and Micro Front-end architectures.

GitHub, and GitHub actions.

Experience in mobile and cross-platform development.

ATTRIBUTES:

Willingness to learn and research modern technologies and be up to date with current practices.

Aptitude for presenting ideas to various levels in the organisation.

Must be a courageous team player.

Tenacious problem solver, with strong analytical and logical reasoning.

COMMENTS:

