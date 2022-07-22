Business Analyst Intern at Sword-Sa – Gauteng Midrand

- Interpret business requirements, analyse root causes for system malfunctions and assist in providing relevant solutions
- Requirements gathering
- Software testing
- Mock-up design
- Prototyping skills
- Good communication skills with clients and other stakeholders (SWP)
- Submit monthly reports to SSA project and operations manager
- Project Management skills
Desired Skills:
- Understanding the Business Objective
- Analytical and Critical Thinking
- Communication and Interpersonal Skills
- Negotiation and Cost-Benefit Analysis
- Decision-Making Skills
- Programming Languages
- Creation of Reports and Dashboards
- Database and SQL.
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Sword South Africa (Pty) Ltd is a member of the SIG System Innovation Group of companies; We are a professional services company that offers document and records management solutions. This service also include security software. Our value proposition is to integrate technology solutions into a business process environment that is managed and operated by people.