Business Analyst Intern at Sword-Sa

Jul 22, 2022

  • Interpret business requirements, analyse root causes for system malfunctions and assist in providing relevant solutions
  • Requirements gathering
  • Software testing
  • Mock-up design
  • Prototyping skills
  • Good communication skills with clients and other stakeholders (SWP)
  • Submit monthly reports to SSA project and operations manager
  • Project Management skills

Desired Skills:

  • Understanding the Business Objective
  • Analytical and Critical Thinking
  • Communication and Interpersonal Skills
  • Negotiation and Cost-Benefit Analysis
  • Decision-Making Skills
  • Programming Languages
  • Creation of Reports and Dashboards
  • Database and SQL.

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Sword South Africa (Pty) Ltd is a member of the SIG System Innovation Group of companies; We are a professional services company that offers document and records management solutions. This service also include security software. Our value proposition is to integrate technology solutions into a business process environment that is managed and operated by people.

