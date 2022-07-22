Business Analyst Intern at Sword-Sa

Interpret business requirements, analyse root causes for system malfunctions and assist in providing relevant solutions

Requirements gathering

Software testing

Mock-up design

Prototyping skills

Good communication skills with clients and other stakeholders (SWP)

Submit monthly reports to SSA project and operations manager

Project Management skills

Desired Skills:

Understanding the Business Objective

Analytical and Critical Thinking

Communication and Interpersonal Skills

Negotiation and Cost-Benefit Analysis

Decision-Making Skills

Programming Languages

Creation of Reports and Dashboards

Database and SQL.

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Sword South Africa (Pty) Ltd is a member of the SIG System Innovation Group of companies; We are a professional services company that offers document and records management solutions. This service also include security software. Our value proposition is to integrate technology solutions into a business process environment that is managed and operated by people.

