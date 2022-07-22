Business Analyst IT

Education & Qualification

BCom or BTech Information Systems degree or equivalent.

Certificate of capability in Business Analysis (CCBA)

Experience/Skills

5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst.

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in writing of software functional specifications, writing of software business requirement specifications, and Business Analysis in the field of application (Software) design and Business Intelligence.

Experience/skills in unified modelling language and business process modelling notation.

Product Analysis experience

Data testing experience

Experience in facilitating workshops with customers, including GAP analysis, documentation, and writing specifications

Understanding of the customer’s expectations

Reporting to Manager: Analysis and Architecture

Role Overview

The Business Analyst supports the Senior Business Analyst in the delivery requirements and process as well as assist in the logical design of systems and databases for the business processes. Performs detailed analysis, document processes and perform user acceptance testing to support development of innovative solutions to enable business objectives. The Business Analyst serves as the conduit for managing system requirements between the business and the Software Development team throughout projects. The purpose of the job is to ensure that the software development team has the required understanding of the business requirements. Ensuring that the final product meets the required needs of business or customer.

Key Tasks and Responsibilities

Consultancy Services

Attend Technical and Application Functional meetings

Document Business requirements.

Liaise with Development teams on proposed solutions

Assist Customer with UAT testing

Write and maintain testing scripts

Visit client sites and document observed incidents and issues.

Conduct customer requirement workshops.

Conduct joint application design session.

Quality Assurance of deliverables.

Business Analysis

Create functional solutions with the customer

Advise and document improved Service Processes

Engage with client and Incident Management Teams in the avoidance of interruptions (Pro-active Problem Management), i.e. via a trend-analysis of important services or historical Incidents

Analyse the client’s business requirements and processes, map and document their existing business requirements.

Apply business analysis and process modelling techniques and define/design business requirements based on research

Collaborate with software teams and project managers to finalise client’s requirements Provide operational, technical and related ad-hoc support for other departments and divisions

Ensure adherence to best practice operations processes and policies.

Design customer journey mapping

Agile project delivery approach.

Advise and document improved Service Processes

Write technical specifications.

Handover Documentation to Service Lines

Application

Understanding the business requirements, and through a structured process documenting, validating and translating it into functional specifications that are used by developers to craft a technical solution.

Testing and validating the functionality of the technical solution against the business requirements.

Interfacing between the business client and the development team with regards to the business and functional requirements.

Ensuring that the business requirements are delivered in the implemented solution.

Identify and investigate recurring incidents at sites

Investigate and make suggestions to permanently sort out Root Causes that causes Incidents

Do Feasibility study on permanent solution to sort out root causes

Follow through suggestions to sort out identified Root Causes

Facilitate workshops.

Reporting & Administration

Generate supporting documentation for monthly reports, Process & Business Improvement Diagrams, Business and User Requirements, Business cases and input to Training Documentation.

Report on system issue/error log register.

Stakeholder Relations

Provide specialised and technical support to internal and external stakeholders to ensure achievement of functional and organisational objectives

Build, support and maintain healthy, diverse internal and external relations and implement remedial actions where required, in the achievement of organisational goals

Personal Attributes

Good Interpersonal and communication skills

Ability to work effectively as a team member

Loyalty and strong commitment

Highly structured and able to work independently when required

Time and priority management

Meticulous

Persistence

Creative and analytical problem solving

Integrity and honesty

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Process Mapping

business requirements

software design

SDLC

About The Employer:

– Loyalty and strong commitment

– Highly structured

– Entrepreneurship

– Meticulous

– Client Centric

– Creative and analytical problem solving

– Values of Integrity and honesty

Employer & Job Benefits:

Package

Bonus

Structure as you like

Learn more/Apply for this position