Business Analyst – Western Cape Stellenbosch

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a Business Analyst to optimise business efficiencies made possible by automation, digital, information and communications technologies through systematically analysing and defining business requirements.
Key Performance Areas:
Analyse and define business requirement
Collaborate to design
Support solution implementation
Job Requirements:
Qualifications:
Minimum:
Grade 12 National Certificate
Business Analysis Foundation Programme, Faculty Training Institute (FTI)
Certificate Programme in Business Analysis, FTI
Ideal:
National Diploma in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Technology – Programming
Advanced Business Analysis Programme, FTI
Applied Programme in Business Analysis, FTI
Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP) Certification Preparation, FTI
Knowledge & Experience:
Business and data analysis
Communication and translation of information across business and technical environments
Functional and business process design
Evidence-based best practice solutions
Stakeholder collaboration
Interface between business and Technology
Project Management principles and relevant development lifecycle experience
Agile development lifecycle principles and experience
3+ years as IT BA experience
Ideal:
