Business Intelligence Administrator at Kwena – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jul 22, 2022

  • Ensure the efficiency of the BI environment
    o Monitor performance, reliability and availability of the BI technical environment
    o Monitor usage patterns and the response times of BI applications and formulate actions and strategies to improve performance

Manage compliance and capacity demands
o Administer BI applications and install required upgrades and patches
o Conduct capacity planning and formulate actions and strategies around data growth

Ensure business continuity
o Formulate, implement and maintain backup and recovery plans
o Formulate, implement and maintain BI disaster recovery strategy
o Give input in BI Architecture and Design Forums and review technical design documents in partnership with BI Data Architect(s) and BI Technical Manager(s)

Manage problems effectively
o Effectively manage problems in a timeously manner
o Utilize problem solving skills & techniques to drive the resolution of issues

Build and maintain relationships across business, suppliers and IT
o Establish effective and collaborative partnerships with relevant IT teams (Infrastructure, Networks and Database Administration)
o Communicate effectively with internal and external clients to identify needs and evaluate alternative business and technical solutions

Lead and drive research and development
o Remain current with industry trends and thought leadership on Business Intelligence end to end

  • Relevant 3 year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification
  • Relevant AWS certification (AWS Cloud Practitioner, AWS Solutions Architect, AWS Developer)
  • Up to 6 years’ experience in IT, with a minimum of 3 years in a BI administration role
  • Proven track record of administering BI technical platforms
  • Proven track record of installing and configuring BI application software
  • Solid knowledge in AWS services (EC2, Lambda, AWS Glue, S3, Amazon Redshift)
  • Solid knowledge in BI visualisation and analytical tools such as Qlik and SSRS
  • Exposure to Agile and DevOps practices
  • Will be required to perform standby duties

ADDITIONAL CRITERIA

  • In depth knowledge of Data Warehousing, Data Management and BI best practices
  • In depth knowledge of BI visualisation, reporting and analytics
  • In depth knowledge in cloud computing platforms such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and GCP
  • In depth knowledge of BI environments, solutions and implementations (end-to-end BI architecture and technologies)
  • In depth knowledge of operating systems, databases and IT systems
  • Excellent skills in database administration and optimisation
  • Pro-active and works in a disciplined way and in accordance with policies and procedures
  • Motivated to continuously improve BI environment
  • Disciplined in applying BI standards but open to suggestion and change
  • Meticulous and attention-to-detail focus
  • Self-motivated with a can-do attitude
  • Ability to work and act independently and as part of a team
  • Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings
  • Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved
  • Proactively approaches others to obtain missing information
  • Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed
  • Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.
  • Speaks fluently in team meetings when presenting information.
  • Genuinely cultivates personal bonds with colleagues in order to enhance performance throughout the organisation.
  • Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures
  • Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change

Desired Skills:

  • BI
  • AWS
  • Agile
  • DevOPS

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical aid
  • Pension Fund

