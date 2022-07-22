Business Intelligence Administrator at Kwena – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Ensure the efficiency of the BI environment

o Monitor performance, reliability and availability of the BI technical environment

o Monitor usage patterns and the response times of BI applications and formulate actions and strategies to improve performance

Manage compliance and capacity demands

o Administer BI applications and install required upgrades and patches

o Conduct capacity planning and formulate actions and strategies around data growth

Ensure business continuity

o Formulate, implement and maintain backup and recovery plans

o Formulate, implement and maintain BI disaster recovery strategy

o Give input in BI Architecture and Design Forums and review technical design documents in partnership with BI Data Architect(s) and BI Technical Manager(s)

Manage problems effectively

o Effectively manage problems in a timeously manner

o Utilize problem solving skills & techniques to drive the resolution of issues

Build and maintain relationships across business, suppliers and IT

o Establish effective and collaborative partnerships with relevant IT teams (Infrastructure, Networks and Database Administration)

o Communicate effectively with internal and external clients to identify needs and evaluate alternative business and technical solutions

Lead and drive research and development

o Remain current with industry trends and thought leadership on Business Intelligence end to end

Relevant 3 year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification

Relevant AWS certification (AWS Cloud Practitioner, AWS Solutions Architect, AWS Developer)

Up to 6 years’ experience in IT, with a minimum of 3 years in a BI administration role

Proven track record of administering BI technical platforms

Proven track record of installing and configuring BI application software

Solid knowledge in AWS services (EC2, Lambda, AWS Glue, S3, Amazon Redshift)

Solid knowledge in BI visualisation and analytical tools such as Qlik and SSRS

Exposure to Agile and DevOps practices

Will be required to perform standby duties

ADDITIONAL CRITERIA

In depth knowledge of Data Warehousing, Data Management and BI best practices

In depth knowledge of BI visualisation, reporting and analytics

In depth knowledge in cloud computing platforms such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and GCP

In depth knowledge of BI environments, solutions and implementations (end-to-end BI architecture and technologies)

In depth knowledge of operating systems, databases and IT systems

Excellent skills in database administration and optimisation

Pro-active and works in a disciplined way and in accordance with policies and procedures

Motivated to continuously improve BI environment

Disciplined in applying BI standards but open to suggestion and change

Meticulous and attention-to-detail focus

Self-motivated with a can-do attitude

Ability to work and act independently and as part of a team

Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings

Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved

Proactively approaches others to obtain missing information

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed

Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.

Speaks fluently in team meetings when presenting information.

Genuinely cultivates personal bonds with colleagues in order to enhance performance throughout the organisation.

Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change

Desired Skills:

BI

AWS

Agile

DevOPS

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Pension Fund

