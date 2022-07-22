Business Intelligence Administrator at Kwena – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

- Ensure the efficiency of the BI environment
o Monitor performance, reliability and availability of the BI technical environment
o Monitor usage patterns and the response times of BI applications and formulate actions and strategies to improve performance
Manage compliance and capacity demands
o Administer BI applications and install required upgrades and patches
o Conduct capacity planning and formulate actions and strategies around data growth
Ensure business continuity
o Formulate, implement and maintain backup and recovery plans
o Formulate, implement and maintain BI disaster recovery strategy
o Give input in BI Architecture and Design Forums and review technical design documents in partnership with BI Data Architect(s) and BI Technical Manager(s)
Manage problems effectively
o Effectively manage problems in a timeously manner
o Utilize problem solving skills & techniques to drive the resolution of issues
Build and maintain relationships across business, suppliers and IT
o Establish effective and collaborative partnerships with relevant IT teams (Infrastructure, Networks and Database Administration)
o Communicate effectively with internal and external clients to identify needs and evaluate alternative business and technical solutions
Lead and drive research and development
o Remain current with industry trends and thought leadership on Business Intelligence end to end
- Relevant 3 year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification
- Relevant AWS certification (AWS Cloud Practitioner, AWS Solutions Architect, AWS Developer)
- Up to 6 years’ experience in IT, with a minimum of 3 years in a BI administration role
- Proven track record of administering BI technical platforms
- Proven track record of installing and configuring BI application software
- Solid knowledge in AWS services (EC2, Lambda, AWS Glue, S3, Amazon Redshift)
- Solid knowledge in BI visualisation and analytical tools such as Qlik and SSRS
- Exposure to Agile and DevOps practices
- Will be required to perform standby duties
ADDITIONAL CRITERIA
- In depth knowledge of Data Warehousing, Data Management and BI best practices
- In depth knowledge of BI visualisation, reporting and analytics
- In depth knowledge in cloud computing platforms such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and GCP
- In depth knowledge of BI environments, solutions and implementations (end-to-end BI architecture and technologies)
- In depth knowledge of operating systems, databases and IT systems
- Excellent skills in database administration and optimisation
- Pro-active and works in a disciplined way and in accordance with policies and procedures
- Motivated to continuously improve BI environment
- Disciplined in applying BI standards but open to suggestion and change
- Meticulous and attention-to-detail focus
- Self-motivated with a can-do attitude
- Ability to work and act independently and as part of a team
- Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings
- Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved
- Proactively approaches others to obtain missing information
- Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed
- Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.
- Speaks fluently in team meetings when presenting information.
- Genuinely cultivates personal bonds with colleagues in order to enhance performance throughout the organisation.
- Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures
- Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change
Desired Skills:
- BI
- AWS
- Agile
- DevOPS
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid
- Pension Fund