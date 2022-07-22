Business Performance Analyst at SA Taxi Development Finance

In Line with SA Taxis commitments to diversifying its workforce prefernce will be given to suitable candidates from designated groups. People with disabilities are welcome to apply.
Main Purpose
Responsible for business performance analysis and modelling for business insight, decision support and financial forecasting.
Accountabilities
Maintain an effective understanding of the business processes and systems.
Understand the data, including data sources, it’s limitations, and any complexities that may impact the meaning/insights derived from analysis.
Review and enhance existing business models for Taxi Auto as directed
Work with Head of Business Change and Optimisation: Taxi Auto and Senior Financial Manager: Taxi Auto to provide data models and analysis to support:
- Development of effective and sustainable forecast models aligned to actual business plans, and informed by historical experience;
- Ongoing performance measurement against planned results;
- Capital investment decisions, and ongoing measurement of actual to forecast performance;
- Scenario analysis models;
- General business decision support
- Develop models and reporting using data from different systems such as: JDA, Multicat, Netstock, VMS, TMS and Pastel.
- Gain insights and verify that data and reporting accurately reflects a true picture for everything auto for example, vehicles, parts, production, storage and procurement on a continuous basis
Develop an effective working relationship and direct communication with the Taxi Auto Manco team.
Skills/Experience Required
- Relevant postgraduate degree in Business / Finance / Accounting / Engineering
- Minimum of 3 years analytical / strategic / consulting role post qualification
- Microsoft Office proficient
- SQL essential
Desired Skills:
- business degree
- finance experience
- Project Management
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Project Management Institute
About The Employer:
SA Taxi is a vertically integrated business utilizing specialist capabilities, enriched proprietary data & technology to provide developmental finance, insurance and other services.
The minibus taxi industry is a critical pillar of the public transport sector servicing the majority of South Africa’s working population. Our business offering empowers SMEs and creates shared value opportunities thus ensuring the sustainability of this industry.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund