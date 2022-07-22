Business Performance Analyst at SA Taxi Development Finance

In Line with SA Taxis commitments to diversifying its workforce prefernce will be given to suitable candidates from designated groups. People with disabilities are welcome to apply.

Main Purpose

Responsible for business performance analysis and modelling for business insight, decision support and financial forecasting.

Accountabilities

Maintain an effective understanding of the business processes and systems.

Understand the data, including data sources, it’s limitations, and any complexities that may impact the meaning/insights derived from analysis.

Review and enhance existing business models for Taxi Auto as directed

Work with Head of Business Change and Optimisation: Taxi Auto and Senior Financial Manager: Taxi Auto to provide data models and analysis to support:

Development of effective and sustainable forecast models aligned to actual business plans, and informed by historical experience;

Ongoing performance measurement against planned results;

Capital investment decisions, and ongoing measurement of actual to forecast performance;

Scenario analysis models;

General business decision support

Develop models and reporting using data from different systems such as: JDA, Multicat, Netstock, VMS, TMS and Pastel.

Gain insights and verify that data and reporting accurately reflects a true picture for everything auto for example, vehicles, parts, production, storage and procurement on a continuous basis

Develop an effective working relationship and direct communication with the Taxi Auto Manco team.

Skills/Experience Required

Relevant postgraduate degree in Business / Finance / Accounting / Engineering

Minimum of 3 years analytical / strategic / consulting role post qualification

Microsoft Office proficient

SQL essential

Desired Skills:

business degree

finance experience

Project Management

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Project Management Institute

About The Employer:

SA Taxi is a vertically integrated business utilizing specialist capabilities, enriched proprietary data & technology to provide developmental finance, insurance and other services.

The minibus taxi industry is a critical pillar of the public transport sector servicing the majority of South Africa’s working population. Our business offering empowers SMEs and creates shared value opportunities thus ensuring the sustainability of this industry.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

