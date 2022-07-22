Digital Strategist at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced & reputable Digital Agency seeks an ambitious Digital Strategist who will guide innovative thinking across multiple departments and across multiple brands. You will be adding strategic value to some of the biggest brands in the country by creating digital strategies, channel, and communication plans, compiling research documents, conducting post-campaign analyses with varying levels of complexity. You’ll have access to the best tools in the business to help you deliver great insights and recommendations. The ideal candidate must be able to manage multiple projects concurrently under tight timelines while maintaining communication and attention to detail, have a suitable tertiary qualification with 3-5 years’ experience in a similar role, proven experience in Data Analytics & proficiency with digital reporting tools: Google Analytics, Data Studio, Facebook Insights, Social Bakers, Hootsuite, ORM, Brandwatch, GWN Platforms, etc.

DUTIES:

Spearhead content & channel innovation, and development of launch strategies.

Set digital marketing strategies using all necessary tools (website, email, social media, blogs).

Initiate, present, guide, monitor and optimise digital campaigns to meet communications objectives across channels. Plan and drive research projects, including field research and academic analysis.

Monitor and assess KPI’s of the work, and reporting on planned and current strategies.

Analyse data to develop deep insights into consumer behaviours and develop action plans to influence consumer decisions.

Conduct, analyse and present post-campaign reports, including website and ecommerce, search, social and mailer channels, with insights and recommendations to inform strategic direction – i.e., turn insights into actions.

Conduct effective research.

Craft content strategies and comms plans.

Research and keep up to date with the latest digital tools and trends.

Establish and share best practices in Digital Marketing with client and internal teams.

Liaise with client’s Data teams as well as external suppliers.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant tertiary qualification.

At least 3-5 years’ experience as a Strategist with experience in digital.

Proven experience in Data Analytics –

Proficient in mining, working with, and visualising data.

In-depth understanding of web and social media analytics, and insights.

Ability to tailor reporting metrics for varied client reviews and monthly reports.

Deliver a single cohesive, well thought-through presentation/document. Proven working abilities using digital reporting tools: Google Analytics, Data Studio, Facebook Insights, Social Bakers, Hootsuite, ORM, Brandwatch, GWN Platforms, etc. Excellent understanding of Excel and Google Sheets will be a big asset. Thorough understanding of digital touch points and channels including – Website, eCommerce, social media, content, Influencers, CRM and Paid Media. Solid understanding of other media (ATL, BTL and TTL), and how digital integrates with such media. The ability to pull and analyse large quantities of data and information, accurately identifying what is most important for the Agency and Client and its digital offerings. A firm grasp of the various digital touch points and channels; and the ability to steer our Agency’s clients’ digital narratives. Proven ability to plan or strategise highly effective digital campaigns. Possess broad working knowledge of best digital practices. Ability to grow and maintain strong relationships with multiple stakeholders. Excellent presentation and communication skills – Both verbal and written ability to clearly articulate findings and recommendations to C-suite clients.



ATTRIBUTES:

Strong organisational skills especially regarding team and time management.

A love for problem-solving and lateral thinking.

Confident, professional team player who must be able to collaborate with stakeholders at all levels.

Proven ability to manage multiple projects concurrently under tight timelines in a dynamic fast paced environment while maintaining communication and attention to detail.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

