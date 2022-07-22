Intermediate to Senior Scrum Master – Gauteng Centurion

Jul 22, 2022

Our client is looking for 2 Intermediate to Senior Scrum Masters with knowledge and experience in Agile techniques. Scaled Agile experience will be an advantage. This will be a 6 month contract.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Provide ongoing facilitation and coaching that enables the team to excel at agile development

  • Facilitate medium-to-high complexity Agile initiatives from initiation through release

  • Navigate and identify shared IT services required by the team in the delivery of its objectives

  • Facilitate discussions leading to collective decision-making, goal setting and conflict resolution within the team

  • Actively manage risks and external dependencies drawing in team members as appropriate

  • Create and maintain the appropriate vehicles for open communication within the scrum team (e.g. tracker boards, JIRA) to create a trusting and safe team environment

  • Continuously seek to improve team performance by promoting joint accountability for results and solving productivity issues

Experience:

  • Practical experience in working in a variety of business areas within IT. Understanding and experience of the various disciplines within IT and how they relate to each other.

  • Good skills and knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement and empowerment.

Knowledge:

  • Knowledge of Agile software development process (e.g. XP, Kanban, Scrum, etc.)

  • Knowledge and/or experience with Agile techniques: User Stories, Test Driven Development, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, Paired Programming, Automated Testing

Desired Skills:

  • Scrum
  • Scaled Agile
  • Agile

Learn more/Apply for this position