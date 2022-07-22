Intermediate to Senior Scrum Master – Gauteng Centurion

Our client is looking for 2 Intermediate to Senior Scrum Masters with knowledge and experience in Agile techniques. Scaled Agile experience will be an advantage. This will be a 6 month contract.
Key Accountabilities:
- Provide ongoing facilitation and coaching that enables the team to excel at agile development
- Facilitate medium-to-high complexity Agile initiatives from initiation through release
- Navigate and identify shared IT services required by the team in the delivery of its objectives
- Facilitate discussions leading to collective decision-making, goal setting and conflict resolution within the team
- Actively manage risks and external dependencies drawing in team members as appropriate
- Create and maintain the appropriate vehicles for open communication within the scrum team (e.g. tracker boards, JIRA) to create a trusting and safe team environment
- Continuously seek to improve team performance by promoting joint accountability for results and solving productivity issues
Experience:
- Practical experience in working in a variety of business areas within IT. Understanding and experience of the various disciplines within IT and how they relate to each other.
- Good skills and knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement and empowerment.
Knowledge:
- Knowledge of Agile software development process (e.g. XP, Kanban, Scrum, etc.)
- Knowledge and/or experience with Agile techniques: User Stories, Test Driven Development, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, Paired Programming, Automated Testing
Desired Skills:
- Scrum
- Scaled Agile
- Agile