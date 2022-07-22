Intermediate to Senior Scrum Master

Our client is looking for 2 Intermediate to Senior Scrum Masters with knowledge and experience in Agile techniques. Scaled Agile experience will be an advantage. This will be a 6 month contract.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide ongoing facilitation and coaching that enables the team to excel at agile development

Facilitate medium-to-high complexity Agile initiatives from initiation through release

Navigate and identify shared IT services required by the team in the delivery of its objectives

Facilitate discussions leading to collective decision-making, goal setting and conflict resolution within the team

Actively manage risks and external dependencies drawing in team members as appropriate

Create and maintain the appropriate vehicles for open communication within the scrum team (e.g. tracker boards, JIRA) to create a trusting and safe team environment

Continuously seek to improve team performance by promoting joint accountability for results and solving productivity issues

Experience:

Practical experience in working in a variety of business areas within IT. Understanding and experience of the various disciplines within IT and how they relate to each other.

Good skills and knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement and empowerment.

Knowledge:

Knowledge of Agile software development process (e.g. XP, Kanban, Scrum, etc.)

Knowledge and/or experience with Agile techniques: User Stories, Test Driven Development, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, Paired Programming, Automated Testing

Desired Skills:

Scrum

Scaled Agile

Agile

Learn more/Apply for this position