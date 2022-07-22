Investment Client Reporting Analyst – (Fixed Term at Rory Mackie & Associates – Western Cape Cape Town Region

The role as an Investments Client Reporting Analyst focuses on the timely and accurate production of Sustainability Reports, Client Report-Backs and Global Quarterly Investment Reports.

The production of Sustainability Reports on a periodic basis within timeframes

The production of Report- Backs on a periodic and adhoc basis within timeframes

The production of Global Fund Quarterly Investment Reports and Strategy Quarterly Investment Reports on a quarterly basis

The production of client reports on a periodic and adhoc basis within timeframes

Manage a high-volume workflow, prioritising client deadline work and liaising with a range of internal stakeholders at all levels to produce high quality reports

Key Responsibilities:

Managing the various key stakeholders to ensure input data is delivered within the internally agreed SLAs

Engaging with Investment IT to ensure the correct data requirements are considered when building data APIs

Investigating and resolving data issues raised with regards to the production cycle

Managing the various key stakeholders in the production workflow for reviews to ensure sign off ahead of client deadlines

Working closely with the Investment Team to coordinate any changes that reflect in the reports

Ensuring the implementation of approved change requests

Providing production and delivery stats to the business to track efficiency

Working closely with the Product Owners to coordinate any automation process and implement further automation required

Engaging with Seismic, the vendor on troubleshooting production queries and assisting with upcoming projects to be implemented

Assisting in projects and business initiatives when required

Ensure team members are appropriately cross-trained and there is a backup for each task

Continually update procedures with a view to reduce risk, identify efficiencies in process, improve efficiency and accommodate change to strategies, client demands, or in response to industry change

Proactive and effective communication with team colleagues globally

Ensure excellent internal and external client servicing by responding promptly and appropriately to queries

Maintain a consistently professional and value-add approach

Technical Knowledge and Experience:

Relevant degree

Minimum 2 years Asset Management or Investment Management industry experience

Experience working with complex datasets

Experience preparing institutional client investment reports

System Skills:

VBA / MS Office tool development (Advanced)

SQL (SQL Server) (Advanced)

PowerPoint (Advanced) including linked slides and Excel objects

Excel (Advanced)

Experience of formatting documents to Corporate style

Seismic (Desirable) or other content-management tools

Personal Attributes:

Diligent

Attention to detail

Motivated and proactive

Organised and methodical

Calm under pressure

Confident to ask questions

