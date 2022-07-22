IT Project Manager at Lusona Consultants – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Our client is looking for an IT Project Manager with strong SAP project experience, SDLC as well as IT project management experience.
To manage projects to meet identified business needs, acquiring and utilising the necessary resources and skills, within agreed parameters of cost, timescales, and quality.
The ideal Project Manager must have solid SAP, SDLC and IT project management experience
Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables
Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in-depth knowledge of at least one methodology (Group IT uses PMBoK/Agile/ASAP)
Good knowledge of the Retail business environment Skills
Strong communication and interpersonal skills
Ability to meet deadlines/milestones
Strong negotiation skills
Experience in using project tools
Ability to manage business expectations.
Ability to coach and mentor teammates.
Change management
Project initiation
Project charter 2
Project planning
Project management plan including:
Project schedule
Project budget o Project quality plan
Risk management plan
Monitoring and controlling of project execution:
Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log
Project status reports
Project steering committee presentation
Project close – close out presentation, reports and handover
Desired Skills:
- reports and handover
- PRINCE2
- Project Governance
- PMBOK
- PMO
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
This is a contractual role