IT Project Manager at Lusona Consultants – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Our client is looking for an IT Project Manager with strong SAP project experience, SDLC as well as IT project management experience.

To manage projects to meet identified business needs, acquiring and utilising the necessary resources and skills, within agreed parameters of cost, timescales, and quality.

The ideal Project Manager must have solid SAP, SDLC and IT project management experience

Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables

Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in-depth knowledge of at least one methodology (Group IT uses PMBoK/Agile/ASAP)

Good knowledge of the Retail business environment Skills

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to meet deadlines/milestones

Strong negotiation skills

Experience in using project tools

Ability to manage business expectations.

Ability to coach and mentor teammates.

Change management

Project initiation

Project charter 2

Project planning

Project management plan including:

Project schedule

Project budget o Project quality plan

Risk management plan

Monitoring and controlling of project execution:

Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log

Project status reports

Project steering committee presentation

Project close – close out presentation, reports and handover

Desired Skills:

PRINCE2

Project Governance

PMBOK

PMO

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

This is a contractual role

