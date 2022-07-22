Mobile Developer

Education and Experience

A degree in IT

7 + years’ experience as an iOS developer

Experience with software development in a test-driven environment

Excellent understanding and application of design principles

Advantageous – 3 + year user interface analyst experience (preferred)- Software Engineering related degree/qualification- Honours degree- Business experience and product knowledge- Experience in Objective-C is beneficial- Have worked on at least 1 app published in the App or Play Store

Methodologies – Familiarity with Agile development methodologies- Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns

Tools – SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)- XCode- Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence)

Technologies – iOS- UML- XML, JSON- SOAP and REST Web Service Development

Other – Software architecture- JAD sessions- Data modelling techniques

Desired Skills:

IOS

Swift

Soap

Development iOS

Mobile Application

Rest

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years [other] Information Technology

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client, a global consulting house specialising in IT solutions, is looking for a iOS Developer for a position.

Learn more/Apply for this position