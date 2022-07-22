Mobile Developer

Education and Experience
- A degree in IT
- 7 + years’ experience as an iOS developer
- Experience with software development in a test-driven environment
- Excellent understanding and application of design principles
Advantageous – 3 + year user interface analyst experience (preferred)- Software Engineering related degree/qualification- Honours degree- Business experience and product knowledge- Experience in Objective-C is beneficial- Have worked on at least 1 app published in the App or Play Store
Methodologies – Familiarity with Agile development methodologies- Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns
Tools – SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)- XCode- Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence)
Technologies – iOS- UML- XML, JSON- SOAP and REST Web Service Development
Other – Software architecture- JAD sessions- Data modelling techniques
Desired Skills:
- IOS
- Swift
- Soap
- Development iOS
- Mobile Application
- Rest
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years [other] Information Technology
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client, a global consulting house specialising in IT solutions, is looking for a iOS Developer for a position.