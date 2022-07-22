NetLogix achieves VMware Cloud Verified status

NetLogix, a provider of turnkey networking solutions to enterprises that build, own, operate, or maintain large computer networks, has achieved VMware Cloud Verified status.

A specialised Internet Services Provider (ISP), NetLogix is an existing VMware Cloud Provider Programme (VCPP) partner, delivering high availability hosted cloud infrastructure and connectivity services to customers. Attaining the VMware Cloud Verified badge highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to the VMware solutions when supporting its client’s cloud goals and deploying its own Software-Defined WAN (SD-WAN) technologies.

“VMware is the cornerstone technology for our virtual data centre solution. With VMware, we virtualise our software-defined data centre solutions to help our customers ensure business continuity. This certification strengthens our value proposition by combining the virtualised environment with other NetLogix services such as networking, firewall, and security. With VMware, we can integrate our solution stack into the NetX Cloud centralised solution,” says Wynand Britz, joint CEO of NetLogix.

The Cloud Verified designation indicates that a provider offers the complete VMware-based software defined data centre infrastructure delivered as a service. VMware Cloud Verified partner services enable customers to achieve unmatched levels of consistency, performance and interoperability for both traditional or containerized enterprise applications and the confidence that the service is based on the most advanced VMware cloud technologies.

“This VMware certification empowers NetLogix to operate at the forefront of technology in Africa. As such, we have made the NetX Cloud solution the heart of true digital transformation. And what better way than to virtualise with the best in the business with VMware.. Being a VMware Cloud Verified partner means NetLogix is perfectly armed to take on any problem a client can throw at us. With VMware, we have an integrated virtualised solution that can deliver the ultimate in ICT redundancy,” adds Tonie Britz, joint CEO of NetLogix.

“Partners that are VMware Cloud Verified provide organisations with complete and advanced VMware Cloud technologies, along with interoperability across clouds for greater advantage for their customers’ businesses,” said Sumeeth Singh, Head of the Cloud Provider Business, VMware Sub-Saharan Africa. “VMware Cloud Verified services offer customers the efficiency, agility, and reliability inherent in cloud computing. We look forward to supporting NetLogix as it empowers organisations with a simple and flexible path to the cloud.”

VMware’s global network of more than 4,300 cloud providers leverages VMware’s consistent cloud infrastructure to offer a wide array of services in over 120 countries, provide geographic and industry specialisation, and help customers meet complex regulatory requirements.