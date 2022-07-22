NOC ENGINEER

ITIL awareness

Should have excellent communication

Exposure to NOC environment and should have knowledge of monitoring and ITSM tools

Must be able to validate existing SOPs (if available) and prepare new SOPs if needed for the acting on the alerts from Control-M and Dynatrace

Should have capability to diagnose and troubleshoot basic Server technical issues, including but not limited to account setup, networking issues, OS (mainly Linux and Solaris), Database and Middleware issues

Desired Skills:

Dynatrace

Contract Management

Control-M

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

