PHP Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A provider of cutting-edge Web & Digital Solutions seeks the coding talents of a passionate PHP Developer to create custom, complex and automated database-driven web apps, websites and platforms. Through optimal quality assurance and thorough testing, your end-product is always of exceptional standards. The ideal candidate must have a minimum of 3 years’ PHP and Object-Orientated coding knowledge and experience, solid MySQL including relational database design and writing complex SQL queries, proficiency in 1 or more MVC PHP frameworks including Laravel, CodeIgniter and exposure to Third-party API providers.

REQUIREMENTS:

At least 3 years of PHP and Object-Orientated coding knowledge and experience.

Experience with one or more MVC PHP frameworks (Laravel, Code Igniter, etc).

Solid understanding of MySQL, relational database design and writing complex SQL queries.

Exposure to and integrated your projects with loads of Third-party API providers.

Advantageous –

HTML5, CSS3, SASS.

Some JavaScript and jQuery experience.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

PHP

Developer

MySQL

