Scrum Master – Gauteng Sandown

We are looking for an enthusiastic Scrum Master that can lead and serve people well. You should be open to change, social interaction and know how to inspire and drive the people to accomplish a common goal.
What you will be responsible for:
- Stakeholder and agile team management and facilitation
- Coaching all role players through the projects process
- Facilitating and owning all agile activities and events
- Problem solving how we can improve our processes for our teams regularly
- Manage all phases of a project from idea to a fully functioning new business unit – broad exposure from CEO’s office through pre-project phase, sprints, and eventually handover to operations
- Get your hands dirty, problem solve, unlock blockages and be ready to adapt to every evolving priority
- Keep up to date with technical and industry development
- Design and implement new solutions to our current processes and structures. Helping our teams find the best way forward
Hard skill, qualifications and experience:
- Certified Scrum Professional (CSP) OR Certified Scrum Master (CSM)/ Professional Scrum Master (PSM I or PSM II) OR PMI-Agile Certified Practitioner
- Understanding of Kanban and Lean Software Development
- Other relevant Agile certifications
- At least 3 years’ experience working with cross-functional Agile team members
Soft Skills:
- Team spirit: strong communication skills to collaborate with various stakeholders and cross functional teams
- Good time-management skills
- Should not fear change, be a change agent and adaptable
- Find a way to win attitude and willingness to problem solve
- High responsiveness to remove impediments, solve problems and close feedback loop
- Find reasons to hold fewer meetings
- Be prepared to challenge the status quo and embrace new solutions that do not follow a “this is how we have always done it” mindset
- Strong organisational and interpersonal skills
- Being Customer focused and prompting others to be as well
- A logical approach to problem solving
- An entrepreneurial hunger for growth
- A dislike of traditional corporate structure
- Ability to understand complex structures with many moving parts and navigating through it
- Initiative, logical, critical, design thinker that carries confidence with humility
- Ability to facilitate, lead and host a meeting with a clear outcome to keep it focused
You will be expected to work as a team player and navigating many different spaces. The teams you will be working with:
- Marketing teams
- Designers (print and digital)
- Content development
- Social media experts
- Videographers
- Developers
- Front end
- Back end
- Data analysts
- AI & Machine learning specialists
- Business process analysts
- Product / department stakeholders
- Operational teams
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Kanban
- Time Management
- Communication Skills
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree