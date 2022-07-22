Security Engineer L3

- Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested and operational.
- Perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools and respond to alerts.
- Identify problems and errors prior and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail.
- Analysing, assigning and escalating support calls.
- Investigate third line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems.
- Report and escalate issues to 3rd party vendors if necessary.
- Provide onsite technical support to clients and provide field engineering services to clients.
- Expected to take ownership of relevant technologies according to domain or specialization.
- Conduct monthly random review of incidents and service requests, analyze and recommend improvement in quality.
- Provide continuous feedback to clients and affected parties and update all systems and/or portals as prescribed by NTT.
- Proactively identify opportunities for work optimization including opportunities for automation.
Academic Qualifications:
- Advanced diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing
- Certified in the following technologies: Security +; ZScaler cloud proxy certification; Checkpoint CCNP; Pulse secure certifications
Advantageous Certifications:
- Up to date and relevant ITIL certification
- Industry certifications (CISM, CISSP etc.)
- Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Routing and Switching (CCIE)
- Cisco Certified Network Professional – Wireless (CCNP)
- Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Security (CCIE-S)
- Fortinet NSE 4 and above
Required Experience:
- Solid experience required in in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organisation
- Solid experience of Managed Services
- Excellent working knowledge of ITIL processes
- Excellent experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties
Desired Skills:
- Fortinet NSE 4
- ITIL
- Cisco
- CCIE-S
- CCNP
- CISM
- CISSP
- Security +
- ZScaler
- Security Engineering
- System security
- Pulse secure
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years IT Networking
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree