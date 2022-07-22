Security Engineer L3 – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jul 22, 2022

  • Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested and operational.
  • Perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools and respond to alerts.
  • Identify problems and errors prior and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail.
  • Analysing, assigning and escalating support calls.
  • Investigate third line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems.
  • Report and escalate issues to 3rd party vendors if necessary.
  • Provide onsite technical support to clients and provide field engineering services to clients.
  • Expected to take ownership of relevant technologies according to domain or specialization.
  • Conduct monthly random review of incidents and service requests, analyze and recommend improvement in quality.
  • Provide continuous feedback to clients and affected parties and update all systems and/or portals as prescribed by NTT.
  • Proactively identify opportunities for work optimization including opportunities for automation.

Academic Qualifications:

  • Advanced diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing
  • Certified in the following technologies: Security +; ZScaler cloud proxy certification; Checkpoint CCNP; Pulse secure certifications

Advantageous Certifications:

  • Up to date and relevant ITIL certification
  • Industry certifications (CISM, CISSP etc.)
  • Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Routing and Switching (CCIE)
  • Cisco Certified Network Professional – Wireless (CCNP)
  • Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Security (CCIE-S)
  • Fortinet NSE 4 and above

Required Experience:

  • Solid experience required in in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organisation
  • Solid experience of Managed Services
  • Excellent working knowledge of ITIL processes
  • Excellent experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties

Desired Skills:

  • Fortinet NSE 4
  • ITIL
  • Cisco
  • CCIE-S
  • CCNP
  • CISM
  • CISSP
  • Security +
  • ZScaler
  • Security Engineering
  • System security
  • Pulse secure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years IT Networking
  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

