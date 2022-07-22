Senior Analyst Developer: AEM Front-End – Gauteng Pretoria

To lead a team of developers to design/architect, develop, maintain and support information technology (IT) solutions in order to meet the business needs within the company.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Apply and develop accepted leading practices within the content management environment.

Define own and others’ work plans using own discretion and in alignment with departmental and functional work plans.

Conduct analysis and design/architect quality IT solutions according to approved business requirements and in line with governance frameworks.

Lead the delivery of quality IT solutions through development, integration, testing and deployment, according to the approved design specification and within agreed timelines.

Lead a team of web content management developers across solutions.

Ensure total quality of an IT solution by contributing to the compilation of standards, improved process and by ensuring that the approved processes and standards are followed.

Consistently provide IT solution maintenance and support in the designated area thereby ensuring business continuity in line with the agreed service standards.

Keep abreast of developments of information and communications technology (ICT) trends and within specialised area of technology in order to develop and design the most appropriate IT solutions within the area of responsibility.

Serve as an expert in User Interface (UI) development, including User Experience (UX) best practice and pattern library development.



JOB REQUIREMENTS

A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or an equivalent qualification;

Eight to Ten years’ experience in Development of web content Solutions.

Experience with front-end software development on HTML, with CSS and JavaScript;

Eight to Ten experience with Linux and Web Servers (Apache);

Eight to Ten years’ experience coding with Java/J2EE;

Eight to Ten years’ experience with AEM or Website technology.

Eight to Ten years’ experience with an OSGi framework (bundles/services, tag libraries); and

Eight to Ten years’ experience in leading a development team.

Additional requirements include:

AEM developer certification;

AEM lead developer certification;

Experience working with REST, Sling and SOAP in a production environment;

Experience in developing and maintaining AEM forms or other forms solutions;

Analytical skills;

Building trust;

Service orientation;

Decision-making;

Verbal and written communication;

Time and work management;

Problem-solving and analysis;

Contributing to team success; and

Solid knowledge of the software development lifecycle.

Desired Skills:

