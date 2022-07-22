Senior Developer

We have an exciting new role available for a Senior Developer with a minimum of 8 years experience in creating API’s to integrate with other systems, Web API’s (open to public), .Net, Azure (not critical if limited exposure, can train them).

Location preference – 100% remote

6 months contract with possibility of extension

Desired Skills:

Azure

.Net

Web API’s

