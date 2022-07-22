Senior Software Developer at Headhunters – Eastern Cape

Our client in the IT Sector, based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an experienced Senior Software Developer.
An awesome career opportunity awaits.
Requirements:
- Proven track record with minimum 5+ years of experience required.
- BSc, BIT, MSc, MIT or other relevant qualifications preferred, but not required.
- Microsoft, AWS or other certifications preferred.
Knowledge of and experience with as much of the following as possible is required:
Development:
- NET Framework and Core, ASP.NET, MVC, Web API and Core, HTML, CSS, JavaScript and TypeScript, jQuery, Angular, ORM (EF, EF Core), Web Services (REST and SOAP).
Databases:
- SQL Server 2012-2019, Database Design.
Applications:
- Internet Information Services (IIS), Git source control.
Knowledge of and experience with any/all of the following would be an advantage, but is not required:
Development:
- React, SharePoint 2013-2019 and Online Development, Microsoft 365 Development, Azure Development, Power Platform (Power Apps, Power Automate, Power BI) Development, Nintex or K2 Development, Dynamics 365 Development, Mobile Development.
Applications:
- Azure DevOps
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Lead the delivery of high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions based on the company’s offerings, on time and within budget.
- Assist with Technical Presales, Planning and Implementation, Testing/Quality Assurance, Business/Systems Analysis and Project Management.
- Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organization.
- Commit to continuous improvement and ongoing skills development Must be willing to travel occasionally and have their own reliable vehicle with valid driver’s license.
Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.