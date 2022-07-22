SQL DBA Team Lead at BET Software

We Want You:

Our Development Team has a spot for a Database Administrator Team Lead. This people person will ensure the delivery of complex product and system development projects across a variety of products and technologies, whilst fostering communication and relationships between Team Members/Teams.

We are on the search for an All-Star that will plan, coordinate and lead activities across the full delivery lifecycle. This includes working closely with the department’s Project Managers as well as other stakeholders. You will also be responsible for managing the performance and growth of each Team Member’s career through mentoring and coaching.

You Bring:

Relevant IT qualification i.e. diploma or degree.

5-7 years of experience in a commercial environment utilizing a high transaction database.

5+years’ experience in MSSQL-all aspects.

Experience with cockroach DB (Advantageous)

Advanced SQL skills and query writing skills.

Advanced troubleshooting SQL skills.

Experience in designing/optimizing MSSQL Databases.

Proven experience in mentoring other DBAs.

Proven experience in project leadership.

What You’ll Do:

Determine project requirements and develop work schedules for the team.

Delegate tasks and achieve daily, weekly, and monthly goals.

Liaise with Team Members, management, and other stakeholders to ensure projects are completed on time and in full.

Proactively identifying risks and forming contingency plans to mitigate risk.

Analyse existing operations and schedule training sessions and meetings to discuss improvements.

Keep up-to-date with industry trends and developments.

Motivate Team Members and create a space where they can ask questions and voice their concerns.

Exercise transparency with the Team regarding challenges, failures, and successes.

Write progress reports and deliver presentations to the relevant stakeholders.

Manage issues with appropriate urgency which includes resolution and communication with stakeholders in conjunction with the support / post-deployment process.

Prioritise and plan backlogs/demand pipelines and product roadmaps.

Implement new processes and procedures to ensure streamlined operations.

Maintain a technical understanding of all database systems used at BETT.

Align objectives and activities to the broader strategic needs of the Team and organisation.

Customer orientation: Create and propagate a customer-oriented attitude within the Team whilst identifying and understanding the needs of all customers and managing their expectations.

Align with other Teams as required to achieve objectives.

Consistent, clear and regular communication with key internal and external stakeholders.

Integrate the Team and department processes and procedures effectively with companywide processes and procedures.

Manage direct and indirect reports

Ensure that the Team is aligned with the company’s strategy and working towards achieving the strategy.

Ensure the Team is appropriately resourced, and members are equipped with the requisite skill required for both current and future projects.

Develop a training and career development plan for each Team Member.

Collaboratively work with Team Members to set performance goals and measures.

Conduct regular performance discussions with the Team Members to facilitate a culture of growth.

Facilitate mentoring and coaching as required.

Actively involved in the recruitment of new Team Members when necessary.

Oversee all aspects of the Team by facilitating and resolving issues through effective problem solving and communication skills.

Maintain a current and future skill matrix for your Team.

Create a culture for Teams that are aligned to the platforms and BET values.

Please note only Team Members who meet the minimum requirements will be considered.

Desired Skills:

Team Lead

SQL

TSQL

Database

About The Employer:

The Company We Keep:

At BET Software, we don’t just recruit talent, we cultivate it. Our learning and development programmes, various opportunities for growth, and our well-deserved incentives are what keep our All-Star Team the best among the rest

